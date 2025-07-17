Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise’s Indoor-Outdoor, Lakeside Thermal Bathing Destination - Set to Debut

BASIN Glacial Waters, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise’s highly anticipated thermal bathing destination, is to officially open on September 15, 2025. The debut of the world class, indoor-outdoor facility is set to revolutionize wellness in the Canadian Rockies with its contemporary interpretation of a traditional bathhouse – embedded within the landscape of Banff National Park’s high alpine.

Advanced reservations for access into BASIN Glacial Waters – at this time, available exclusively to hotel guests—are to go live Friday, July 18, 10:00 MST.

A concept two decades in the making and realized by acclaimed AD100 Matteo Thun, BASIN Glacial Waters is inspired by the healing benefits of natural springs, thermal waters, and long-established wellness practices of Nordic sauna culture, yet reimagined through a luxury lens. Resting at an elevation of 1600m (5,200ft) with an uninterrupted vista of Canada’s iconic Lake Louise and the impressive Victoria Glacier – the facility’s mineral-rich, natural water source – BASIN is presented in minimalistic grandeur, with organic textures and a strong sensibility towards conscious sourcing and sustainability.

“Capturing the spirit of Lake Louise was at the heart of the architectural intention, to respect the richness of the landscape with a design that represents simplicity, purity, and the uniqueness of the location. Nature and the beautiful surroundings of the lake and the forest become the protagonist – architecture and interior the stage,” says Matteo Thun of the concept.

Elements of water - from crushed ice to steam mists - are the basis; an invite to immerse into self-guided circuits flowing between varying heat and humidity states of the traditional Finnish and Bio Saunas, Aufguss Sauna, Steam Rooms, Hot Stone Massage Room, and Silent Salt Relax Room - with its gently warm glow from the Himalayan salt wall naturally ionizing the air. In addition, a series of diverse temperature pools, including the Reflexology Pool, Infinity Pool - spanning onto the outdoor terrace - and Kneipp Walk, for standing contrast bathing. Two wet treatment rooms further enhance the thermotherapy cycle, one of which modelled on a traditional Hammam for full-body exfoliation.

Guests can also opt to follow one of five thoughtfully curated wellness journeys – named “Trails” - for a preferred wellness outcome. The ‘Stillness Trail’ is a gentle sequence to soothe the nervous system and set the body into the perfect state for a deep rest, the “Presence Trail” for grounding and awareness – to counteract jet lag and calm an anxious mind.

Designed to be experienced to an individual’s preferred pace and circuit sequence, BASIN allows for moments of introspective pause and solo reflection combined with spaces for quiet social gathering. The ‘Glacier Lounge’ is an open, communal space to rehydrate and restore indoors, with a menu of simple, light, freshly prepared dishes. A selection of elixirs, tonics, nootropics and adaptogens will also be on hand - and for a sense of occasion, premium Champagne and craft beverages will complement the experience.

The ‘Aufguss Ceremony’, its roots in European sauna practices, will be a BASIN signature. Led by world-renowned “sauna masters” performing traditional oil-infused steam rituals to an intimate group of guests within the outdoor Aufguss, ceremonies will take place throughout the day.

As a “Fairmont first”, poised to become a flagship for the Group’s latest wellbeing platform, BASIN Glacial Waters sets the stage for an entirely new, and elevated, response to wellness travel within Canada.

“Wellness at Fairmont has always been about creating meaningful experiences; and now, BASIN represents an evolution of this”, says Emma Darby, Global Vice President Spa & Wellness, Fairmont Hotels & Resorts.

Darby continues: “Our vision with this concept was to create an all-sensory space that felt both intentional and immersive, where guests can slow down, take a breath, and feel genuinely restored – all the while, set against the exquisite backdrop of Lake Louise. The BASIN experience is not prescriptive but is instead, deeply connected to the landscape and focused on the guest’s individual mindset. This exciting addition into our global portfolio demonstrates our commitment to innovation, and how the brand is responding to - and seeking to exceed - modern guest demand for luxury wellness experiences.”

Tracy Lowe, General Manager, Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, adds: “The introduction of BASIN Glacial Waters marks a new chapter for Fairmont Chateau Lake Louise, the cornerstone of a reimagined resort experience. Set to become a sought-after wellness destination in its own right, its debut signifies the completion of a transformative investment of $130MM across the property - including the renovation of guest rooms and suites, and a redesign of the hotel’s Fairmont Spa. It truly is a remarkable milestone year for our heritage hotel that has graced the shores of Lake Louise for over a century.”

From opening, BASIN will be accessible daily and year-round, the indoor-outdoor nature of the thermotherapy experience shifting with Lake Louise’s dramatic seasonal changes. The ‘BASIN Signature Retreat’ has been designed for guests seeking a wellness-inspired resort stay, featuring BASIN access, a ‘Glacier Lounge’ tasting, and guided wellness-in-nature experience. Further, guests can partake in the resort’s diverse program of wellness-focused outdoor activities, such as small-group Forest Bathing, a Silent Meditation Walk to find presence within the alpine, or a natural cold plunge with guided breathwork in the glacial waters of Lake Louise itself.

Both the ‘BASIN Signature Retreat’ and reservations for BASIN access go live Friday, July 18, 10:00 a.m. MST. Access passes for non-hotel guests are to be introduced at a later date.