Fabyland opens at Nakheel Mall, Palm Jumeirah

Abdullah Al-Othaim Leisure, a Saudi Arabian conglomerate, has launched its family entertainment destination, Fabyland, in Dubai’s newly opened Nakheel Mall at the Palm Jumeirah.

Presenting excellence in family-friendly entertainment, Fabyland at Nakheel Mall at the Palm Jumeirah is Al-Othaim Group’s eighth facility in the United Arab Emirates.

The state-of-the-art family entertainment centre, located at level two of the Nakheel Mall, covers an expansive 40,000 square foot of space.

The facility provides entertainment along with physical activities for toddlers, children, teenagers and adults.

Commenting on the launch, Fahad Al Othaim, vice chairman, Abdullah Al Othaim Leisure Company, said: “We are glad to open Fabyland at Nakheel Mall, our latest leisure project in the UAE.

“This is the city’s newest entertainment centre and must-visit family destination offering a latest gaming experience with wide variety of rides and games for children of all age groups.

“With this facility, we unveiled a new level of entertainment and celebration in the city for families, friends and children to experience unlimited fun with games, rides, MyTown edutainment area, birthday party room, interactive climbing walls, trampolines, simulators games, virtual reality based games, carnival games and soft play.”

Al-Othaim is considered as one of the largest Saudi companies in the sector for implementing and managing family entertainment centres and tourism projects.

“We expect a bright future for the leisure and tourism industry in the Middle East.

“This sector has become most attractive for the local investments and the foreign investments as well.

“This investment is a driving force for the regional economies, which requires diversification of leisure and tourism products in this market,” Al Othaim added.

Fabyland at Nakheel Mall will bring non-stop indoor entertainment for children of all age groups – fun-filled rides, action-packed gaming arcades and intriguing novelty machines with rewards for every level of skill.

The ‘futuristic’ fun destination is designed to cater to all age groups, offering a wide variety of the latest amusement rides, attractions and games with a heightened experience in leisure and entertainment.