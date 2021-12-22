Expo 2020 Dubai prepares for Travel & Connectivity Week

Organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai have unveiled plans for Travel & Connectivity Week.

The event is scheduled to take place from January 9-15, with participation from countries around the world.

Connectivity not only brings us all closer together, but it is also the bedrock of healthy and empowered societies.

Under this theme week, Expo will look at both physical and digital connectivity and explore how technological tools are being harnessed for the betterment of humanity across key sectors such as mobility, transport and logistics, governance, health and travel, while championing digital connectivity as a human right for all.

Topics like smart and sustainable mobility, AI for good, virtual learning, remote work and data privacy will be explored among others.

The Maldives will be hosting an Invest in the Maldives event as part of the showcase.

The three-hour investment-related conference will discuss sustainable tourism, travel and connectivity in the Maldives.

The event features a keynote speech, video and projection presentation and a panel discussion.

Thought leaders and young adults will also be offered the chance to see what we would do with our time if we switched off our phones, and what we might create, innovate or change.

In the Dubai Exhibition Centre, the Travel & Connectivity Business Forum will highlight and showcase business opportunities, cutting-edge technologies, and progress achieved by the UAE International Participants and Expo partners relevant to the travel and connectivity sector will also be invited.

