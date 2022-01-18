Expo 2020 Dubai passes ten million visitor milestone

Expo 2020 Dubai visitor numbers continue to rise, reaching 10.1 million arrivals as of January 18th.

Visitors were wooed by the first Global Goals Week to be held outside of New York and a star-studded K-pop concert.

The news comes as the United Arab Emirates recorded nearly 3,000 Covid-19 cases on January 17th, up from just over one hundred per day a month ago.

Despite concerns, Expo 2020 theme weeks are proving popular thanks to a range of compelling forums, panel discussions and exciting on-site activations.

Spearheading a major call to action, Global Goals Week is running until January 22nd, in association with the United Nations, to advance the Sustainable Development Goals.

People of all ages can get involved as art, dance, quizzes and light festivals are taking place across the site to raise awareness and inspire everyone to become change-makers, as well as being invited to join the Expo 2020 Walk for Climate Action, with Michael Haddad, UNDP regional goodwill ambassador for climate action, on January 21st.

Organisers say health and safety remain a priority, with stringent rules in place across the site.

All Expo visitors aged 18-and-above must show either proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test result taken within the previous 72 hours, while on-site measures include mask-wearing – indoors and outdoors – for visitors, staff and participants remain in place.