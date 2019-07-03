Explore Palm Jumeirah with new Emirates discounts

Emirates has partnered with world-renowned hotel providers to offer its passengers travelling to and through Dubai attractive summer rates in some of the UAE’s most prestigious hotels.

Customers who purchase an Emirates ticket and travel from now until September 30th can enjoy exclusive summer hotel rates in any of the properties within Accor, Armani Hotel Dubai, Emaar Hospitality Group and Marriot during their stay in the UAE.

Visitors can take advantage of up to a third off best available rates provided by Accor - a world-leading hospitality group with a diverse brand portfolio to suit all budgets.

Armani Hotel Dubai – a landmark hotel that exclusively occupies eleven floors of the world’s tallest building, the Burj Khalifa – is offering Emirates passengers up to 35 per cent off on best available rates.

The hotel conveniently provides visitors direct access to the world’s largest and most visited shopping and entertainment destination, the Dubai Mall.

Marriott boasts a diverse brand portfolio and the hotel chain is offering Emirates passengers up to 25 per cent off selected best available rates at any of its properties across the UAE.

Emaar Hospitality Group – which is home to esteemed brands including the Address Hotels & Resorts, Vida Hotels & Resorts and Rove Hotels, is offering Emirates customers up to 35 per cent off best available rates.

Customers who book in Address Downtown, Address Boulevard, Address Dubai Mall or Palace Downtown can also complimentary access to Dubai Aquarium, Underwater Zoo and VR Park.

Dubai is a vibrant, cosmopolitan city with an eclectic mix of offerings including impressive architecture, world-class shopping, and fine dining restaurants.

Visitors will enjoy exploring the city and its many attractions including iconic landmarks such as the Palm Jumeirah, fantastic beach and spa resorts with pool access, as well as indoor entertainment activities across various locations.

Passengers must present a copy of their Emirates flight ticket or boarding pass at the time of check-in.