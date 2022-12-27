Explore an Enchanting Winter Wonderland This Festive Season in Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah

Set amongst the serene Arabian Gulf in the northern Emirate, the majestic Waldorf Astoria Ras Al Khaimah transforms into a magical winter wonderland this Christmas, where jingle and cheer await to whisk you away to a charming world of festivity.

With endless entertainment, joyful activities and one or two surprises from 22nd December 2022 till 8th January 2023, there is no better place to be this festive season!

Waldorf Astoria’s first ever festive market welcomes guests and visitors to explore an immersive festive playground for the whole family. As the sun sets, the star performance of the day begins with an exciting parade starting from the larger-than-life mystic Christmas tree, where the elves wake up, open their windows and get ready to work. As they leave the tree to head to their factory, the big man in red makes his first appearance as he flips the ‘dreamland switch’ to bring the tree, and the whole village, to life with a dazzling light show, classic seasonal tunes and surprise performances throughout the market.

Beside the village sits Santa’s dreamy dome house where kids have the opportunity to meet the man himself, get their picture taken and make their special Christmas requests. Wishes are then sent off as sparkling shooting stars projected on the dome. In a nod to tradition, Children can also write down their wishes and slip them into Santa’s mailbox as they leave his house, with all requests gathered post-Christmas where one lucky child will be granted his wish.

Meanwhile at the neighbouring Elves Factory, preparations are in full force as Santa’s helpers get ready for the big day, helping kids decorate Gingerbread cookies as well as offering up their expert gift-wrapping skills. Additionally, Mrs Claus and her elves take visitors on a wonderful adventure through the story of The Night Before Christmas on the main stage.

The festivities don’t stop there. Visitors will also be treated to a captivating play performed by the jovial elves as they try and solve the mystery of who on Santa’s naughty list has stolen some of the Christmas gifts! Kids will get the chance to take part in an interactive scavenger hunt as they explore the village for the stolen gifts, with whoever finds the most gifts rewarded with a special prize for being Santa’s greatest helper.

Revellers can also wander through the market and fuel up on seasonal treats from F&B vendors with highlights including open-firedRoasted Chestnuts, a cup of warming North Pole Hot Chocolate, freshly baked goods from the Christmas bakery and 100% natural plant-based pops from House of Pops. Elves, magicians, jugglers and nutcrackers on stilts roam the village throughout the night, ensuring every moment spent is memorable and cherished for years to come.

Date: Thursday 22nd December – Sunday 8th January (Closed on Saturday 31st December)

Timings: 5PM – 9PM

Price: AED25 registration fee fully redeemable towards F&B at the Christmas market (Kids below 6 years old enter for free)

To find out more about the Winter Wonderland visit @waldorfastoriarak and to find out more about the wealth of experiences in Ras Al Khaimah, please visit visitrasalkhaimah.com or visitjebeljais.com