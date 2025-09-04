Experience Oxfordshire Reports Growth in Visitor Spend

Figures released this week by Experience Oxfordshire, the county’s Local Visitor Economy Partnership (LVEP) and destination management organisation reveal an increase in visitor spend alongside a reduction in visitor numbers, indicating a more productive and resilient visitor economy despite challenging local and global conditions.

The annual Economic Impact Report commissioned by Experience Oxfordshire shows that the number of visits overall to Oxfordshire in 2024 dropped by 11%. The value to the local economy, generated by these visits, however, rose by 4% to £2.4 billion, supporting 41,000 jobs, 11% of the workforce.

Day visits reflected the national picture with a 12% drop in numbers. The number of overnight visits made in the county by UK residents dropped by only 1%, in comparison to a 10% drop nationally. In contrast overnight stays from international visitors grew by 5% against an estimated national growth of 9%.

The majority of overnight stays in the county, 51%, were for holidays, with 23% of stays to visit friends and relatives and 21% for business. Visitors spent 54% of their trips staying in paid-for accommodation, 5% down on 2023, with 46% staying with friends, relatives or in second homes, a rise of 5% on the previous year.

The largest proportion of visitor expenditure was on food and drink, 32%, with shopping accounting for 23%, accommodation 22%, travel 13% and entertainment 10% respectively.

Of the Oxfordshire districts, Cherwell, home to Bicester Village and Banbury’s Castle Quay Waterfront, received the largest proportion of trips made to the county during 2024 (26%), closely followed by Oxford City (25%) which accounted for the greatest proportion of visitor spend (41%).

2024 saw a drop in the rate of inflation from the previous two years to an average level of 2.9% and although the national tourism agency, VisitEngland’s, consumer tracker showed sentiment related to the cost-of-living crisis improved throughout the year, there were still 70-80% of consumers who either believed that the worst was still to come (30-35%) or that things would stay the same (40-45%). This sentiment shifted during the year, with the last three months of 2024 being the most negative.

Responding to these figures, Councillor Liz Leffman, Leader of Oxfordshire County Council, said: “This report shows how important it is that we all recognise and support our visitor economy, a sector which provides a significant contribution to life in Oxfordshire. As we witness the effects of current economic uncertainties on our visitor numbers, we must be alert to ongoing circumstances and take appropriate action to support this important sector of our local economy.

“In Experience Oxfordshire we have a Local Visitor Economy Partnership working proactively on behalf of the sector with national players, including the tourism agencies VisitBritain/VisitEngland and as part of the All-party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Events, as well as with local businesses and key decision makers. We would encourage all those involved in the county’s visitor economy to support them in their work and engage in the opportunities they offer.”

Hayley Beer-Gamage, CEO of Experience Oxfordshire, said: “Our annual report on the local economic impact of tourism in Oxfordshire, provides the much-needed bird’s eye view of this important sector which currently contributes £2.4 billion and supports 11% of jobs in the county. Oxfordshire, with its broad appeal, is performing above the national average for domestic overnight stays and we continue to attract international audiences.

“We can see in this report, however, the impact of sentiments we identified in our recent consumer research, when even respondents who said they were financially secure were following a number of spend-reducing strategies, including eating out less, spending less when they go out and looking for free activities and entertainment. This concern is reflected here particularly in the drop in the number of day trips taken within the county.

“Experience Oxfordshire continues to deliver a highly effective communications strategy. We’re working hard to keep Oxfordshire front of mind, showcasing the county’s outstanding products and experiences to key travel trade buyers and influencers, both in the UK and in carefully selected international markets.”

Councillor Lesley McLean, Deputy Leader of Cherwell District Council and Portfolio Holder for Finance, Property and Regeneration, said: “The visitor economy in Cherwell was valued at £477m in 2024, generating significant income for local businesses and sustaining 10% of jobs, and we are delighted that North Oxfordshire continues to draw a strong proportion of visitor spend and outperforms all areas other than central Oxford. We appreciate Experience Oxfordshire’s work promoting everything this district has to offer to both domestic and international visitors.”

Councillor Susan Brown, Leader of Oxford City Council said: “Tourism continues to play a vital role in Oxford’s economy, contributing nearly £1 billion a year and supporting 13% of local employment. While tourism in general is affected by global economic conditions, it is pleasing that Oxford’s appeal continues to attract international visitors. We value working with Experience Oxfordshire on research projects like this, which are essential to understanding trends and helping to shape the future of our visitor economy, ensuring that we can manage tourism sustainably to bring economic benefit to our city and its citizens.”

More information on the work that Experience Oxfordshire undertakes can be found in the Experience Oxfordshire Impact 2024/25 publication here which showcases the impact and reach of the work that Experience Oxfordshire undertakes.

Headline figures from the Economic Impact Report 2024 can be found here: experienceoxfordshire.org/partner/partner-benefits/research-and-insights/