Everybody’s starry eyed: Ellie Goulding surprises fans at secret Hilton concert

Global superstar, Ellie Goulding, performed to 80 surprised guests at a secret concert at The Biltmore Mayfair, LXR Hotels & Resorts last night, as part of the exclusive Secret Socials with Hilton events.

The Starry Eyed singer gave guests a night to remember with live performances of her hits including Power, Love Me Like You Do, Close to Me and Lights.

Ellie performed at the intimate concert after spending a day with Fearne Cotton, who shared a heart-to-heart chat with the singer about her upcoming music, and her love for travelling in an exclusive Hilton interview.

During the interview, Ellie shared her excitement for her Secret Socials with Hilton performance and looked back over her career. The pair also discussed how Ellie’s fans have been a big part of her journey, and how she’s had the opportunity to perform and stay in some special locations around the world.

After performing, Ellie Goulding shared: “I’ve missed being on stage performing to my amazing fans – it was great to do it in such an intimate setting at the exclusive Secret Socials with Hilton concert. I loved seeing how surprised everyone was – and having one of my closest friends, Fearne, to cheer me on in the crowd definitely made the night one to remember!”

One lucky fan and Diamond Hilton Honors member, Martins Abhulimhen, who attended the gig, said: “I absolutely love Ellie Goulding and could not believe it when she walked onto the stage – I was starstruck! I love how a stay with Hilton can unlock these money-can’t-buy experiences.”

Gurmej Bahia, Marketing and Loyalty Vice President, EMEA, said: “We are thrilled that both Ellie and Fearne gave everyone an unforgettable night at our Secret Socials with Hilton event. After our first event with Kylie Minogue and Olly Alexander last December, we wanted to keep hosting unforgettable experiences that give our customers the chance to reconnect with the people and places that they love. Hilton Honors members, guests and music fans will continue to have access to even more special experiences in the future, to help make memories that will last a lifetime.”

Hilton Honors is a free loyalty programme, giving members the chance to use their Points to access exclusive concerts, unique sports packages, food experiences, and once-in-a-lifetime adventures, available through the Hilton Honors Experiences platform.

Hilton Hotels & Resorts has been nominated for North America’s Leading Hotel Brand 2022 by World Travel Awards