Eve showcases eVTOL cabin at the Farnborough Airshow

Eve Holding unveiled at the Farnborough Airshow its first full-sized eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle) cabin mock-up, which reinforces the Company’s human-centred design approach. The mock-up will be showcased at Embraer’s ‘Fly the Future’ exhibition, together with the manufacturer’s sustainable aircraft concepts. From July 18 to 22, visitors will be able to experience the future of regional aviation and Urban Air Mobility (“UAM”) at the Embraer pavilion located at E037. Eve also shared its most recent vehicle configuration as part of the present product design phase.

“This mock-up brilliantly materialises the cabin concept we have been co-creating with potential users for years. We recently received feedback from our advisory board, and now we will be able to show it to other stakeholders here at Farnborough Airshow. Our solutions were designed considering essential market needs, such as accessibility, safety, sustainability, and ticket price. It is always exciting when we achieve this stage of the program,” said Flavia Ciaccia, Vice President of User Experience of Eve.

Along with the mock-up experience, visitors will also be able to explore external features of the eVTOL through augmented reality technology.

ADVERTISEMENT

As part of the ongoing product development, the company also presented the current vehicle design that uses a conventional wing and tail instead of the previous canard configuration. The eight rotors are fixed around the wing, providing vertical take-off and landing capability as well as safety and reliability in a simple and intuitive lift-plus-cruise design.

Andre Stein, Co-CEO of Eve, added: “Our teams have been working hard to create the best solutions for the global urban air mobility environment, and our aviation experience through Embraer not only gives us confidence that we are on the right path but also puts us at the forefront of the market. We’ve been accelerating our resources engagement and evolving the project’s maturity.”

Eve has been dedicated to fostering the UAM market across the globe and committed to enabling it sustainably and safely for all. The Company’s eVTOL will offer communities environment-friendly flights at a lower cost and is expected to enter into service in 2026.