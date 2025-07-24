Etihad Guest Launches Loyalty Partnership with Revolut

Etihad Guest, the loyalty programme of Etihad Airways, the national carrier of the United Arab Emirates, has partnered with the multinational neobank, Revolut, to offer worldwide loyalty members more ways to earn Etihad Guest Miles internationally.

Millions of Revolut customers worldwide can transfer their RevPoints earned through everyday spending to Etihad Guest Miles via the Revolut mobile app. RevPoints can be transferred into Etihad Guest Miles at a one-for-one ratio, with no minimum transfer amount – making rewards more accessible and allowing members to unlock Etihad Guest benefits with the tap of a button.

Etihad Guest members can use RevPoints to boost their Etihad Guest Miles balance and redeem their miles on flights to more than 100 spectacular destinations within Etihad’s expanding global network, upgrades, worldwide hotel stays and holidays, and a huge range of items from the Etihad Guest Reward Shop. With 27 new destinations joining the Etihad network this year, such as Phnom Penh, Sumatra and Hong Kong, members can utilise their spending to earn a ticket to see the world.

Mark Potter, Managing Director Etihad Guest, said, “We’re excited to offer new and existing members even more opportunity to earn Etihad Guest Miles internationally through this partnership with Revolut — unlocking a world of rewards and benefits for members to choose from and enjoy. The collaboration will give flight to the travel ambitions of Revolut’s customer base, making it easier for them to explore the world and maximise their rewards.

“As the Etihad network continues to expand rapidly, adding 27 new routes this year alone and expanding our presence across North America, Europe, Africa and Asia, we’re determined to offer guests more from their Etihad Guest memberships and reward everyday spending to make travel more accessible to members around the world.”

Christopher Guttridge, General Manager (Loyalty) at Revolut, also commented, “Since we launched RevPoints last year, we have seen that Airline Miles have been the most popular way for our customers to redeem their points. Which is why we are honoured to partner with Etihad Guest to help us unlock more flight destinations for RevPoints customers and offer more ways to enjoy points earned on everyday spending. Customers can use their RevPoints to book flights and get seat upgrades across Etihad’s expanding global network. Our partnership with Etihad also strengthens our Travel product suite, which extends beyond Airline Miles and includes eSIM, Lounges, Stays and Experiences.”

The strategic partnership between the esteemed Middle Eastern airline and one of the world’s leading neobanks unlocks a world of exclusive rewards and experiences, inspiring customers to explore new destinations and fuelling a passion for travel.