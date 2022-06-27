Etihad Airways to resume direct flights to Beijing

Etihad Airways, the national airline of the United Arab Emirates, will resume direct passenger flights between Abu Dhabi and Beijing from 29 June 2022, becoming the first regular direct international passenger flight to recommence for Beijing, under the latest mandate of the Joint Prevention and Control Mechanism of the State Council.

The airline will operate a weekly flight on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, one of the most fuel-efficient aircraft in the world.

Martin Drew, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Cargo at Etihad Aviation Group, said: “Etihad Airways is delighted about the resumption of passenger services between Abu Dhabi and Beijing, our second service to resume to China. China has always been an important strategic market for Etihad and the resumption of direct flights between the two capital cities will further strengthen the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and the United Arab Emirates.”

Etihad Airways scheduled service from Abu Dhabi to Shanghai resumed in July 2020 to meet the huge demand of passengers travelling between the UAE and China.