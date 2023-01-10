ENVI Lodges announces its international expansion with a luxury ecolodge destination in Costa Rica

Luxury experiential ecolodge brand ENVI Lodges has announced its international debut in Costa Rica, a global pioneer of sustainable tourism.

The hospitality company has partnered with The Islita Developments to operate ENVI The Islita, a unique ecotourism project in Punta Islita, a secluded ocean-cove destination on Costa Rica’s Nicoya Peninsula.

With Costa Rica setting its sights on becoming the first carbon neutral country in the world, the destination is aligned with ENVI’s commitment to responsible tourism in the locations where it operates its eco lodges.

In November, the Costa Rican Tourism Board became a member of the Global Sustainable Tourism Council, which establishes global sustainable standards and helps destinations adopt sustainability practices in tourism. Around half a million species live in Costa Rica, which is equal to about 5% of the total number of species on the planet. This relatively high percentage is a testimony to the remarkable biodiversity of such a small country.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We couldn’t have asked for a better location to plant the first ENVI flag outside of our home region. We are so excited to create unique traveller experiences in this paradisiac setting while adhering to our high sustainability standards that are perfectly in tune with Costa Rica’s game-changing ambitions for responsible tourism,” says ENVI Co-Founder Noelle Homsy.

“We would like to thank The Islita Developments for entrusting us with their world-class project, providing ENVI Lodges with the opportunity to showcase its unique sustainable accommodation model in one most inspiring destinations for ecolodges globally.”

ENVI The Islita will comprise 31 guest units made of canvas and wood, as well as 26 low-impact villas that will be sold to individual owners and put back in a rental pool to be managed by ENVI Lodges as part of the ecolodge inventory.

Facilities will include jungle lounges immersed in nature where guests will gather to unwind, connect, and enjoy the pool and a communal dining experience. Local chefs, farmers and makers will connect with guests and celebrate food, culture and the natural surroundings of the peninsula.

The project focal point will be a centrally located community hub, an education, training and business incubator designed to empower small businesses, create jobs for artisans and promote cultural exchange through local collaborations. An affiliated foundation supporting the local school and community will be the pathway for The Islita residents and guests to meaningfully engage with the local community through culture, art, environment, and education programmes.

ENVI The Islita will also feature a holistic wellness centre conceptualised by Meraki Wellness Consultants, bringing together a collective of experts specialising in alternative therapies, meditation practices and regenerative health. Other facilities will include mountain bike trails, natural springs, rope courses, a surf skate park and pickle ball, appealing to guests of all ages.

With beautiful weather and warm temperatures year-round, Punta Islita is a gem within the jewel. A gateway to authentic Costa Rican culture, it is rich with natural heritage and protected eco-systems. The project’s architecture, created by APD Arquitectos, pays specific attention to minimal impact on the environment, using well selected raw materials that blend into the natural surroundings. This philosophy is also reflected in the Wabi Sabi-inspired interiors designed by The Islita design and development team.

“We are honoured to establish this partnership with ENVI Lodges as the operator for The Islita,” says Anatoly Mezhov, Managing Director of The Islita. “The alignment in ethos and vision for sustainable tourism – shaping the future of travel, preserving our natural resources, regional economic development and fostering multi-cultural community connections – made this partnership with ENVI Lodges a no brainer for us.”

“We are extremely grateful for the embrace of The Islita vision by the local community, and our partners, investors and collaborators who are respected and established in their respective fields of architecture, engineering, elite sports, performance, design, wellness, sustainability and entrepreneurship.”

ENVI The Islita embodies the idea of emphasising authenticity and identity to recreate the symbiosis of man and environment, while maintaining the balance between privacy and socialisation.