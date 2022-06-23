Emirates welcomes Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz at its latest A380

Olaf Scholz, Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany, visited the latest Emirates A380 as part of the official opening tour of ILA Berlin 2022. He was welcomed by Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline and Adnan Kazim, Chief Commercial Officer, Emirates Airline as well as Volker Greiner, Emirates Vice President North & Central Europe. Scholz was accompanied by a high-profile delegation, including Volker Wissing, Federal Minister of Digital Affairs and Transport, Dietmar Woidke, Prime Minister of the State of Brandenburg, Franziska Giffey, Governing Mayor of the State of Berlin, and Aletta von Massenbach, CEO of Berlin Brandenburg Airport.

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, has returned to ILA Berlin this year with its A380 flagship: from June 22 to 25, 2022, the airline will present its latest four-class version of the famous double-decker on a static display. The Emirates A380 has been an integral part of the ILA Berlin since 2010 and is again the only A380 and largest passenger aircraft at Berlin ExpoCenter airport this year. With this, the airline is underlining its longstanding commitment to the German market, that expands over decades of connectivity, strategic partnerships and mutual benefits.