Emirates to return relaunch Newark services

Emirates has announced it will resume daily services to Newark via Athens from June 1st.

The resumed flight will provide global travellers with another access point to the popular New York Metropolitan area, serving the large Greek-American community in the United States.

The addition of Newark via Athens will take Emirates’ US network to ten destinations following the resumption of services to Seattle, Boston, Chicago, Houston, Los Angeles, New York JFK, Washington DC, Dallas and San Francisco (to resume on March 2nd).

The Dubai-Athens-Newark flight will operate daily with a three-class Boeing 777-300ER, complementing Emirates’ double daily flights to New York (JFK) as the airline continues to expand across North America.

The resumed link between Greece and the US will open up year-round connectivity, facilitate trade, boost tourism and benefit consumers by providing them with choice and convenience.

Emirates will also increase its flights to the Greek capital, Athens, flying daily to support the newly resumed service.

Emirates flight EK209 will depart Dubai at 10:50, arriving in Athens at 15:00 before departing again at 17:35 and arriving in Newark Liberty International Airport at 21:20 on the same day.

The return flight EK210 will depart Newark at 23:55, arriving in Athens at 16:05 the next day.

EK210 will depart once again from Athens the next day at 18:05 bound for Dubai where it will arrive at 23:35.