Emirates to launch nine commercial destinations next week

Emirates has announced plans to operate scheduled flight services from May 21st to nine destinations.

These include London Heathrow Frankfurt, Paris, Milan, Madrid, Chicago, Toronto, Sydney and Melbourne.

The airline will also offer connections in Dubai for customers travelling between the UK and Australia.

Local rival Etihad announced a similar return to flying earlier, while services will also be offered to Australia.

Travellers will only be accepted on the new Emirates flights if they comply with the eligibility and entry criteria requirements of their destination countries.

This includes an approval from the federal authority for identify and citizenship (for UAE residents who wish to return to Dubai).

ADVERTISEMENT

Adel Al Redha, Emirates chief operating officer, said: “We are pleased to resume scheduled passenger services to these destinations, providing more options for customers to travel from the UAE to these cities, and also between the UK and Australia.

“We are working closely with the authorities to plan the resumption of operations to additional destinations.

“We have implemented additional measures at the airport in coordination with the relevant authorities in respect to social distancing and sanitisation.

“The safety and wellbeing of our employees, customers and communities, remain our top priority.”

In addition to the scheduled services, Emirates will also continue to work closely with embassies and consulates to facilitate repatriation flights for visitors and residents wishing to return home.

This week, the airline plans to operate flights from Dubai to Tokyo Narita (May 15th), Conakry and Dakar (May 16th).