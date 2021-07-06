Emirates reopens first class lounge at Dubai International

Emirates has re-opened its dedicated first-class lounge at Dubai International Concourse B to serve the growing volume of premium customers travelling from and through Emirates’ hub.

The move comes as more markets around the world ease restrictions and put in place protocols that enable international travel.

Emirates will also continue to operate its business class lounge in Concourse B which has been opened since July last year for first and business class travellers as well as eligible Skywards members.

With comprehensive bio-safety protocols in place, customers can enjoy a full complement of trademark services located within the Emirates first class lounge, such as: a complimentary facial treatment at the Timeless Spa, complimentary services at Shoeshine by Mr Cobbler, four fine champagne vintages at the dedicated Moet and Chandon bar, special offers at luxury wine and spirits retailer Le Clos, and limited-edition tea blends with Dilmah Tea.

The re-opened Emirates first class lounge also features refreshed and spacious seating in the dining, rest, and social areas.

In addition to a generous selection of fine wines, spirits and cocktails, Emirates first class customers can enjoy an entirely new menu with over 55 individual dishes painstakingly created by chefs at Emirates Flight Catering.

Catering to customers flying in from different time zones, the lounge offers all-day breakfast and lunch options, round the clock.

A generous selection of refreshing ice creams and mocktails are also on the menu.