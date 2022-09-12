Emirates recovers pre-pandemic volume in the tourism sector

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) today announced a rapid recovery of its tourism sector post-pandemic, with revenues exceeding €5 billion in the first half of 2022, said Emirati Vice President Mohamed bin Rashed.

“The revenue of our tourism sector is more than 19 billion dirhams (€5.15 billion) in the first half of this year (...) UAE has been the fastest to overcome the effects of the pandemic,” Bin Rashed said on his official Twitter account after a meeting of the Council of Ministers.

He also explained that total hotel bookings reached 12 million during the same period, with an estimated growth of 42%, and hoped for an “even stronger recovery in tourism with the upcoming winter season”, the best season for tourism in the UAE due to the moderate temperature of around 25 degrees Celsius, compared to more than 45 degrees Celsius in the summer.

Bin Rashed, who also holds the posts of prime minister and ruler of Dubai, noted, on the other hand, that the UAE’s foreign trade “exceeded one trillion dirhams (271.1 billion euros), up from 840 billion (227.7 billion euros) before the pandemic, with economic growth of 22% during 2022”.

“Our indicators today are stronger than our indicators before the pandemic, our economic growth is faster and our tourism, trade and development sectors are larger than before the pandemic,” he stressed.

The UAE is one of the world’s largest oil exporters, but it is also the most modern in infrastructure among Arab countries and is a major tourist and business attraction in the Gulf area.

