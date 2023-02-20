Emirates Palace now officially running Mandarin Oriental flag

Emirates Palace is officially a Mandarin Oriental, exactly three years after the company took over operations of the opulent Abu Dhabi icon.

The property changed hands from Kempinski on January 1, 2020, and since then, has seen an immense refurbishment project.

Now, the hotel is rebranded as Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi, described as the hotel’s “new golden era.”

Fitting, as the hotel is famed for all things dripping in gold, including 24-carat gold edible flakes on coffees, a gold vending machine in the lobby and the world’s most detailed gold domes, 114 of them.

The five-star hotel is favoured by celebrities and UAE royalty. The palace first opened its doors and 394 luxury rooms to the public in 2005, and it’s known for its private 1.3km sandy white beach.

To commemorate this milestone, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the hotel. HE Sultan Al Hemeiri, Managing Director of Emirates Palace Company (‘EPCO’), H.E. Sultan Al Hemeiri, Managing Director of EPCO, and other senior EPCO officials were welcomed by James Riley, group chief executive, and Joanna Flint, chief commercial officer of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group.

Commenting on the occasion, HE Mohammed Al Junaibi said: “We are thrilled as Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi enters a new golden era of hospitality. Guided by the legacy and expertise of Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group, the resort is set to become an icon of global luxury in line with our leadership’s quest to extend world-class hospitality to anyone visiting or living in the UAE.”

Commenting on the rebranding, Riley added: “Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental, Abu Dhabi marks a milestone for our brand and confirms our commitment to the region. The palace is a globally recognised landmark in the UAE and we are delighted to manage a property with such rich historical and cultural relevance.”

Source: Hotelier Middle East