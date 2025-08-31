Emirates now offering Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2009 Champagne in First Class

Now onboard, Emirates is inviting First Class customers to savour the rare Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2009 Champagne, served across all routes departing Dubai. The celebrated vintage has consistently received exceptionally high ratings and will be offered in First Class over the next few months. Through an exclusive partnership with Moët Hennessy, Emirates is the only airline to access this special vintage directly from the winery.

Emirates serves Dom Pérignon Vintage to First Class customers across all global routes, but also regularly presents special vintages, offering an opportunity to sample some of the rarest and most coveted wines and champagne in the world – such as the Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2009.

Dom Pérignon Vintage and Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage are both made only in exceptional years, but they express very different interpretations of the same prestigious terroir. The classic Dom Pérignon Vintage is a white Champagne, blending Pinot Noir and Chardonnay in near-equal proportions. It focuses on purity and precision, offering a refined, mineral-driven profile with notes of citrus, stone fruit, and toasted brioche. Its structure is taut and harmonious, with a creamy mousse and long, elegant finish.

In contrast, Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage is a more audacious expression. It contains a higher proportion of Pinot Noir, including a still red wine made from the same grapes lending it a delicate colour and additional structure. While both wines share the Dom Pérignon signature of balance and depth, the Vintage offers luminous finesse, while the Rosé brings intensity, sensuality, and bold character.

Dom Pérignon Rosé 2009 Tasting Notes

Dom Pérignon Rosé 2009 is the result of a particularly generous growing season, enabling the estate to produce a wine of profound ripeness, textural richness, and controlled power. It is sourced from Grand Cru vineyards such as Aÿ and Bouzy, with a significant portion of still Pinot Noir added during blending.

After 12 years of maturation in the cellar, the result speaks to depth and aromatic layering, whilst preserving the wine’s luminous tension. The 2009 reveals an expressive bouquet of rose petals, orange oil and saffron, followed by vivid notes of raspberry, cherry, cassis, and fig, and evolving toward deeper tones of licorice and gingerbread. The palate is smooth and enveloping, with ripe, fleshy fruit and a supple structure, finishing with a persistent sapidity and a memorable tactile imprint.

First Class passengers can discover if Dom Pérignon Rosé 2009 will be served on their flight, by checking the ‘What’s on your flight’ option on www.emirates.com or on the Emirates app.

Emirates’ Champagne programme

Ensuring its customers always ‘fly better’, Emirates purchases more champagne than any other airline in the world and has exclusive rights to serve Dom Pérignon Vintage 2015, Dom Pérignon Vintage Rosé 2009, Dom Pérignon Plénitude 2 2006, Moët & Chandon Brut Imperial, Moët & Chandon Imperial Rosé, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage Blanc 2016, Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label and Veuve Clicquot Vintage Blanc 2015. Emirates also serves Australian sparkling wine, Chandon Vintage Brut 2019 onboard as a global exclusive to customers in Premium Economy.

For the last 16 years, Emirates has invested more than $1 billion into its wine program, buying exceptional wines at the earliest opportunity to let them mature, allowing them to express their full potential before serving them on board. The Emirates Wine Cellar in France currently houses 6.5 million bottles of fine wines, some of which will not be ready for tasting until 2035. Emirates offers 37 different varieties of French wines and champagnes on board its aircraft. Business Class Bordeaux red wines remain in Emirates’ cellar for an average of 8-10 years, while those reserved for First Class are only served an average of 12-15 years after purchase. Emirates also has a vintage collection which includes Château Margaux 2004, Château Cos d’Estournel 2005 and Château Montrose 2005.

To complement the wine and champagne collection, Emirates also offers an enticing Spirits menu on board, which includes a mix of niche, hand-crafted brands, as well as popular and well-loved spirits such as Hennessy cognacs, served in all classes.