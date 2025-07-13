Emirates Launches Seasonal Strawberry Menu Celebrating British Summer

Strawberry season has arrived and to celebrate the quintessential British summer fruit, Emirates is launching a new seasonal strawberry menu on flights between Dubai and the UK this July.

Available from 14th to 31st July 2025, the special menu will follow Emirates’ Wimbledon-themed offering and continue the celebration of British seasonal flavours.

Featuring a curated selection of dishes showcasing the versatility and freshness of British strawberries, the bespoke menu will be served across all cabin classes.

Highlights include iconic desserts like Eton Mess, alongside more modern culinary interpretations, such as honey cake served with strawberry compote and clotted cream. Each dish is crafted with care by Emirates’ award-winning culinary team and when served onboard, will include a special message from the chef offering insight into the creative inspiration behind the dishes.

At the heart of this initiative is Bustanica, the world’s largest indoor vertical farm based in Dubai, offering a variety of strawberries including Monterey with sweet, rich flavour. The airline also partners with ‘Blush from UK’; and Oaklands Fruit Farm, a family-run business nestled in the Vale of Evesham and known for its premium-quality strawberries. Committed to sustainability and ethical farming, Oaklands plays an active role in the local community through education and seasonal employment. This year Oaklands Fruit Farm will be providing Emirates with Champion, Favori and Karima strawberry varieties.

This limited-time offering continues Emirates’ commitment to celebrating global cultures through thoughtfully designed inflight menus, reinforcing its reputation as an airline that understands and delights its passengers with seasonal and regionally inspired experiences.

