Emirates embarks on major partnership with FC Bayern Munich

Emirates has entered a landmark seven-year partnership with FC Bayern Munchen, 34-time Bundesliga champions and six-time UEFA Champions League titleholders. The agreement positions Emirates as Platinum Partner of FC Bayern Munich’s first team from the 2025-26 season through to the 2031-32 season.

The football powerhouse is one of the most widely supported and respected clubs worldwide, with a highly engaged global fanbase of more than 140 million people, enjoying strong brand recognition rooted in a unique Bavarian identity. FC Bayern also enjoys a robust club membership of 410,000, one of the largest in the football world, demonstrating deep community support and engagement. It also has fanclubs spanning more than 100 countries, reflecting its massive international appeal.

The multi-year partnership provides Emirates with prominent brand visibility on perimeter stadium and LED boards seen by global audiences as well as two premium pitch cam carpets. The agreement also includes exclusive ticket and hospitality allocations, plus a dedicated Emirates skybox at the club’s home stadium, Allianz Arena. Additionally, Emirates will have access to FC Bayern Munich’s collective player images. The airline’s branding will also feature prominently in Club TV backdrops during press conferences, flash zone interviews and other public and digital events.

Sir Tim Clark, President Emirates Airline said: “We are immensely proud to partner with FC Bayern—Germany’s most iconic football club and a true global sporting giant. This landmark partnership represents far more than a commercial agreement; it embodies our deep commitment to Germany, which stands as a cornerstone of our European network. By aligning ourselves with this legendary sporting institution, we’re forging a connection to the Club’s rich heritage and its extraordinarily passionate community. Few forces match sport’s remarkable capacity to unite hearts and minds across cultures and continents, and we look forward to building meaningful relationships with millions of devoted FC Bayern fans around the world, while celebrating excellence, a value that defines both Emirates and FC Bayern.”

Michael Diederich, Deputy Chairman of FC Bayern, commented: “FC Bayern is very pleased to have gained a strong and shining partner in Emirates, which has been a committed supporter of football in Europe for decades. FC Bayern also needs financial planning security to achieve its sporting goals, so Emirates is an ideal fit for our club’s family of partners. It will also help us that Emirates connects football fans around the world and can support FC Bayern in its internationalisation plans.”

ADVERTISEMENT

This new partnership also marks Emirates’ official return to the German football league. With the club’s fanbase rapidly expanding in key markets across Asia and the US, Emirates is perfectly positioned to strengthen that connection through its extensive global network and world-class service.

Football remains one of the most celebrated sports within Emirates’ portfolio, exemplified through prestigious partnerships with global football clubs and premier tournaments. The airline’s ‘Fly Better’ logo features on the football jerseys of leading European clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal FC, AC Milan, Benfica SL and Olympique Lyonnais, in addition to naming rights to Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium. Emirates’ logo will also feature on the back of Al Ain FC’s First Team’s Training Shirt throughout the 2025/2026 season. Emirates has also been the Title Partner of The FA Cup for almost a decade, known as The Emirates FA Cup, the oldest and biggest domestic football tournament in the world. In its home base of the UAE, the airline supports the UAE Pro League.