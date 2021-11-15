Emirates brings Airbus A380 to Thailand as country reopens

Emirates will bring the Airbus A380 back to Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok from November 28th.

The aircraft upgrade will help the carrier to meet strong passenger demand for inbound travel into the popular holiday destination.

The decision comes on the heels of Thailand’s re-opening to international tourists who are vaccinated against Covid-19.

The daily A380 flights will operate as EK372/373, adding capacity and frequency to its flights to Bangkok, in response to the uptick in travel demand that the airline is witnessing.

The deployment of the double-decker aircraft will complement the existing services, EK384/385, also operating on a daily basis with a Boeing 777-300ER aircraft in a three-class configuration, in addition to its five weekly flights to Bangkok via Phuket, operating as EK378/379, which is set to increase its frequency to daily from December 1st.

ADVERTISEMENT

The daily A380 service to Bangkok, flight EK372, will depart Dubai daily at 09:30, arriving in Bangkok at 18:40.

Flight EK373 is scheduled to depart Bangkok at 20:35 to arrive in Dubai at 00:50 the next day.

When the A380 service launches later this month, Emirates will offer three daily services to passengers travelling to and from Bangkok, in its support for the country it has been serving for over three decades.

Earlier this month, Thailand lifted restrictions for non-Thai nationals, facilitating tourism for vaccinated travellers from over 60 countries to enjoy quarantine-free entry to the country.

Passengers from non-exempted countries can also enjoy travelling to Thailand without quarantine, subject to a negative result on a PCR test to be conducted on arrival in Bangkok and a mandatory test to be taken on day six or seven.