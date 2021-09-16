Emirates begins reversing pandemic job cuts

Emirates has begun a worldwide campaign to recruit 3,000 cabin crew and 500 airport services employees to join its Dubai hub over the next six months.

The move comes carrier plans a ramp-up in operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

These roles are Dubai-based positions and frontline customer-facing roles, and both jobs offer exciting opportunities for friendly, energetic and service-oriented people to meet and interact with the world as Emirates’ brand ambassadors.

Candidates interested in joining Emirates as cabin crew or as an airport services agent can find out more about the job requirements here.

Emirates has gradually restored its network operations in line with the easing of travel restrictions around the world, and over the past months, it has been recalling pilots, cabin crew and other operational employees who were stood down when the pandemic forced a drastic reduction in flights last year.

The airline currently flies to over 120 cities, representing 90 per cent of its pre-pandemic network, and it plans to restore 70 per cent of its capacity by the end of the year.