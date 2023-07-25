Emilia Romagna: Cycle Like a Pro in a Host Destination for Grand Départ, Tour de France 2024

Following the success of this year’s Tour de France, heads are turning to next year. 2024 will mark the 111th edition of the iconic bicycle race, and moreover, will be making tracks through the breath-taking region of Emilia Romagna for the Grand Départ, seeing it land on Italian soil for the first-time ever.

Following kick off in Florence on 29 June 2024, cyclists will enter Emilia Romagna, passing through key check points in the region including Bologna, Rimini, Cesenatico and Plaisance.

Globally recognised as a peerless cycling destination, Emilia Romagna will soon be able to label itself as an official Tour de France destination, adding to its enviable list of cycling credentials: from the Giro d’Italia to the Nove Colli di Cesenatico, to name a few. To get travellers in the mood ahead of the great race next year, here are five cycling experiences to try when visiting Emilia Romagna.

Ciclovia del Santerno – All levels

Ciclovia del Santerno, located in the Imola area, is a route that connects Mordano and Castel del Rio, suited for cyclists of all levels. The route carves through the stunning scenery of the Santerno River Valley – an ancient land that preserves the traditions of the past and an enchanting nature in pristine condition. This 44-km cycle path begins in the vines of Mordano and reaches the centuries-old chestnut groves of Castel del Rio, crossing the park created in a chalk vein area called “Parco della Vena del Gesso Romagnola”. Highlights of this route include crossing the stone pillar bridges that arch over the river (cyclists need to disembark and wheel their bikes here), or visiting the church of “San Prospero Vescovo”.

https://extrabo.com/itinerary/ciclovia-del-santerno/

Via della Lana e della Seta MTB – Experienced cyclists

For an unmissable alpine route, cyclists should test out the Via della Lana e della Seta, otherwise known as the wool and silk route. This 130-km route caters to experienced cyclists only, connecting the cities of Bologna and Prato, which have grown over the centuries, owed to their optimal management of water. From Bologna, known as the city of the sluice and canals, which has been the silk capital for centuries, to Prato, the city of the Cavalciotto, a primary wool and silk district; both established destinations with an important history cemented in the manufacturing industry. Sandwiched between each city, cyclists will pass through quaint villages and valleys that tell the history and culture of the territory; divided into three stages of about 40 kilometres each, it is a route immersed in the beauty of the Tuscan-Emilian Apennines.

https://extrabo.com/itinerary/via-della-lana-e-della-seta-mtb/

Romagna Toscana Cycling Route – Medium

The Romagna Toscana Cycling Route is a 126-km long path that connects the towns of Bagno di Romagna and Castrocaro Terme/Terra del Sole, renowned for their thermal hot springs. The route winds through low traffic asphalt roads and gravel paths, woodlands and hills, and explorers keen to go off-piste should consider tracking down a hot-spring. The Romagna Toscana Cycling Route is also linked to other cycling routes and walking paths that reach different parts of Italy and Europe.

https://emiliaromagnaturismo.it/en/sport/cycling/romagna-toscana-cycling-route

Ciclovia sulle tracce degli Etruschi – Mountain bike

Ciclovia sulle tracce degli Etruschi cuts through the Footsteps of the Etruscans. This mountain bike trail combines the natural and historical beauty of the area with the traces left by the ancient Etruscan people. This special route weaves through areas of both environmental and historical interest, including parks and nature reserves in eastern Emilia Romagna. Travelling between the Comacchio Valleys and the ancient port of Spina, ending in Piombino (Populonia), it crosses the Adriatic coast and the Po Delta Park towards the city of Bologna and it’s Apennines in between. A route rich in variation, cyclists can gaze at the grand villas of Bolognese aristocratic families when passing through Bologna, or soak up the scenery of the Montovolo (a sacred mountain), and the Parco dei Laghi Suviana e Brasimone lake park.

https://extrabo.com/itinerary/ciclovia-sulle-tracce-degli-etruschi/

Dante’s Cycle Path – Experienced cyclists

Last but not least, Dante’s Cycle Path is a fascinating yet lengthy itinerary stretching from Emilia Romagna and travelling into Tuscany, featuring Ravenna the birth and death place of the Supreme Poet, Dante. Between picturesque villages and breath-taking views, the route touches some of the most significant places of Dante’s narration merging art, history, nature and literature. The Emilia Romagna section of the route is about 252.6 km in total, making it quite the challenge, but softened with stunning, rolling scenery. Cyclists should stop at the likes of Brisighella, Portico di Romagna and San Benedetto in Alpe when in Emilia Romagna, all set in a delightful stretch of country threaded by rivers, dotted with waterfalls offering a blissfully refreshing summer dip.

https://emiliaromagnaturismo.it/en/sport/cycling/dante-ciclovia-cycle-path

