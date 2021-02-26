Embleton appointed chief executive of Aer Lingus

International Airlines Group has appointed Lynne Embleton to the role of chief executive of Aer Lingus.

She will start her new role on April 6th.

Embleton replaces Donal Moriarty who has been interim chief executive of the Irish carrier since October last year, replacing Sean Doyle, who departed to lead British Airways.

Moriarty will now resume his role as the chief corporate affairs officer with the carrier.

Embleton has been chief executive and chairman of IAG Cargo since 2017.

Prior to that, she held numerous senior roles at British Airways including managing director at Gatwick, director of strategy and chairman of BA CityFlyer.

Embleton joined the airline in 1992.

Commenting on the appointment, Luis Gallego, IAG chief executive, said: “I would like to thank Donal Moriarty for his work as interim chief executive.

“He has done an excellent job during the most challenging year in Aer Lingus’s history.”

He added: “Lynne has huge experience within the Group.

“At IAG Cargo she has led the company as it adapted rapidly to the Covid-19 pandemic and has made significant progress in digitally transforming the business.

“I’m confident that she has the skills to lead Aer Lingus through the pandemic and enable it to emerge in a strong competitive position in the future.”