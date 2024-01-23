Elevating Excellence: Four Seasons Embarks on the Next Stage of Strategic Global Growth

Four Seasons, the world’s leading luxury hospitality company, is capitalizing on key market opportunities and luxury service leadership to set forward on an ambitious path that builds on its legacy of strength. The company’s global development pipeline further elevates its portfolio of hotels and resorts – all brought to life by a renowned employee experience guided by a culture of empathy, care and kindness.

With an outstanding leadership team, partners and owners, Four Seasons is thoughtfully expanding with a guest-centric mindset by enhancing its core business of hotels and resorts, growing its residential portfolio and looking ahead to exceptional luxury journeys such as its new Four Seasons Yachts venture.

“Grounded in Four Seasons history of industry leadership, our vision is to be the most aspirational luxury hospitality and residential brand through genuine and unparalleled service experiences,” says Alejandro Reynal, President and Chief Executive Officer, Four Seasons. “The key to our success has and always will be our people and culture. This will continue to guide our path forward as we further solidify Four Seasons legacy of authentic and unscripted care for which we are renowned.”

Growing Hotels and Resorts with Intention

Four Seasons is expanding its global footprint while investing in its current portfolio of 128 hotels and resorts in 47 countries. With a robust and focused development pipeline of more than 50 hotels and resorts at various stages of planning and development, Four Seasons is strategically expanding into key destinations that will further strengthen the company’s position as a global luxury hospitality leader.

In the coming years, upcoming portfolio additions include a Resort in Cabo San Lucas on the southern shores of Mexico’s Baja peninsula with sparkling ocean views, a 16th-century Hotel revitalization on Colombia’s Caribbean coast in the historic city of Cartagena, the fourth Four Seasons property in Morocco with a waterfront Hotel in Rabat within the historic Kasr al Bahr palace, two Hotels in China showcasing the unique character of world-class cities, Dalian and Hangzhou, and a fourth Four Seasons Hotel in Japan, with a 49-storey mixed-used development project in Osaka.

The brand will also open a resort in Mallorca, transforming the legendary Hotel Formentor into a Four Seasons experience; open its first property in Melbourne, located in what is set to be the world’s largest vertical garden; open a one-of-a-kind private island getaway on Caye Chapel in Belize with over-water bungalows; mark a highly anticipated return to Shanghai with a new hotel in the city centre, and continue growth in Italy with developments coming to Venice, Puglia and beyond.

In addition to new openings, Four Seasons continues to enhance hotels and resorts across its global portfolio, each with distinctive and locally relevant design and experiences that connect guests and residents with the unique heritage and culture of the locale.

Among both international travellers and local communities, restaurants and bars are a primary gateway into the world of Four Seasons and a key element of the luxury hospitality experience. Holding the most Michelin stars of any luxury hospitality brand, Four Seasons gastronomic leadership can be attributed to the excellence, passion and innovation of its incredible culinary craftspeople. Together, Four Seasons along with its select chef-partners have brought to life more than 600 original-concept outlets, reflecting the flair and character of each unique locale.

Enhancing Branded Residential Leadership

Since Four Seasons Private Residences were introduced almost 40 years ago, close to 5,000 units and 16 million square feet (1.49 million square metres) are currently under Four Seasons management across 53 residential properties. Today, Four Seasons global residential portfolio continues trending upward with more than USD 1.5 billion in real estate sold in 2023 and 65 percent of Four Seasons hotel and resort development pipeline including a residential component.

Building on the success of its residential leadership, Four Seasons continues to grow its standalone portfolio, catering to new and existing homeowners who are seeking the finest luxury lifestyle experiences in unmatched locations. Four Seasons standalone openings have been welcomed in London, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Marrakech and Dubai, along with upcoming projects to open in the coming years in Las Vegas, Austin and Istanbul.

As Four Seasons branded residential pipeline continues to grow, discerning residents worldwide benefit from private homes alongside the hotel-inspired amenities, dedicated property management and personalized service that they have come to expect from Four Seasons.

A World of Discovery with Four Seasons

Four Seasons is capitalizing on its longstanding delivery of unparalleled service by investing in luxury experiences that offer guests new ways to connect with the brand, building further differentiation and enhancing brand awareness and preference among new and existing guests.

Reynal notes, “With our hotels and resorts at the core of who we are, Four Seasons has built from strength to strength as we’ve extended our offerings in ways that are most meaningful to luxury consumers. In 2015, we launched our Private Jet Experience and have recently added our Drive and upcoming Yacht journeys. Our ability to create lifelong memories – whether you stay, live or travel with us – will continue to be the hallmark of our brand well into the future.”

Demand for the Four Seasons Private Jet Experience continues to soar with repeat trips at an all-time high aboard the brand’s custom luxury aircraft. With more than eight itineraries taking off each year, guests are transported to fascinating destinations with Four Seasons care in the air and on the ground. 2024 itineraries will travel from Easter Island to the Lost City of Petra on Ancient Explorer, Kyoto to the Serengeti on International Intrigue, and Machu Picchu to Antarctica on Unchartered Discovery.

From the air to the sea, Four Seasons Yachts is moving toward its inaugural voyage, which will set sail in late 2025. First announced in September 2022, the first ship will take Four Seasons signature service to the high seas aboard a vessel surpassing the suite size, amenities and staff-to-guest ratios that currently exist in the market.

For those looking to explore beloved destinations from behind the wheel of exquisite luxury vehicles, the Four Seasons Drive Experience continues to celebrate the best of road travel in Tuscany, the Alps and Napa Valley.

While offering guests new opportunities to discover unique destinations around the globe with a brand that they know and trust, the journeys offered by Four Seasons include optional extensions to combine itineraries with bespoke adventures and stays at Four Seasons properties.

From the company’s core offerings of hotels, resorts and residences to its experiential offerings across land, sea and sky, Four Seasons is building on its legacy of service excellence and quality to transform single transactions into a lifetime connection with Four Seasons.

Four Seasons For Good: Connecting with our Communities

Since its founding by Isadore Sharp in 1961, Four Seasons has been an integral part of the communities in which it operates, as an employer and business partner, as a welcoming host for visitors and as a gathering place for local residents.

Seeking to preserve and regenerate the beautiful places in which Four Seasons operates, the company’s Four Seasons for Good program is centred around two pillars: Planet (environmental impact) and People (social impact). Each pillar is supported by specific activities and objectives, with a close eye on how efforts will drive meaningful change.