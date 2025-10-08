Egypt’s hotel scene enters a new era with Minor Hotels and SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises

Egypt’s tourism sector is poised for a major evolution as Minor Hotels and SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises announced a landmark joint venture that will reshape the country’s luxury and lifestyle hospitality landscape. The agreement, signed in the presence of Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and Minister of Tourism and Antiquities Sherif Fathi, reflects strong international confidence in Egypt’s tourism growth and underscores the government’s commitment to Vision 2030.

The new joint venture has ambitious plans to open and manage up to 50 hotels over the next decade, covering both leisure and urban destinations such as West Cairo, Azha Ras El Hekma on the North Coast, and Azha Ain Al Sokhna. As part of the agreement, Minor Hotels will assume management of seven projects, from operational hotels to greenfield developments and conversions. A standout feature of the pipeline will be the debut of Anantara Hotels & Resorts, Minor’s flagship luxury brand, in key Egyptian destinations.

This announcement follows closely on the heels of Minor Hotels’ expansion into Soma Bay earlier in 2025, when the group partnered with Soma Bay Hotel Company SAE to introduce an Anantara resort on the Red Sea, as reported in a recent announcement on TravelPRNews.com. The upcoming Anantara Soma Bay resort will anchor a 2,500-acre leisure hub south of Hurghada, an area celebrated for diving, windsurfing, and sailing, as well as one of the region’s largest natural spas and thalassotherapy centers. That project, designed to blend global luxury with local character, highlights Minor Hotels’ strategy to position Egypt’s Red Sea coast as a world-class destination for wellness, sustainability, and immersive travel experiences.

By linking the Soma Bay development with the newly announced SUNRISE partnership, Minor Hotels is signaling a long-term commitment to Egypt as a strategic growth market. Together, the ventures represent a cohesive vision: combining Minor’s international reach and hospitality expertise with local partners’ deep market knowledge to deliver exceptional luxury and lifestyle offerings across the country.

Beyond land-based resorts, the new joint venture with SUNRISE will also expand Minor Hotels’ expertise in cruise tourism. Drawing from its success with river cruises in Asia such as Mekong Kingdom and Loy Pela, Minor will extend operations to Nile cruises between Aswan and Luxor, further diversifying Egypt’s offerings for high-end travelers.

At the signing, William E. Heinecke, Chairman & Founder of Minor International, described the venture as a milestone that blends global and local strengths to unlock Egypt’s vast tourism potential. Hossam El Shaer, Chairman of SUNRISE Resorts & Cruises and Madaar Developments, emphasized that the partnership reflects the sector’s rapid growth and the strong global confidence in Egypt’s economy, directly advancing Egypt’s Vision 2030 for sustainable development.

With SUNRISE’s existing portfolio of 27 resorts and 7 Nile cruise ships across Sharm El Sheikh, Hurghada, Marsa Alam, and Alexandria, combined with Minor Hotels’ global presence across 59 countries, the new entity establishes Egypt as a rising luxury tourism hub. Together with the Soma Bay project, these initiatives chart a roadmap for the country’s future as a world-class destination, seamlessly blending culture, luxury, sustainability, and innovation.