Eat, Sleep, Repeat from GBP140 Per Night With Summer Offers from the Pavilions Hotels & Resorts

Boutique luxury hotel group, The Pavilions Hotels & Resorts is helping discerning travellers embark on a memorable summer escape with its latest seasonal offers. From four nights for the price of three in a 19th century château or 10 per cent off a stay in the heart of Madrid, to guided running tours of Rome and delectable dining experiences in Bali, Nepal and Phuket, The Pavilions invites guests to explore some of the most desirable destinations across Europe and Asia this summer.

Summer escape with 10 per cent off at Casa Almagro by The Pavilions

On a quiet residential street, just steps from the buzz of Madrid’s iconic Plaza de Colón and the elegant Paseo de la Castellana, Casa Almagro by The Pavilions invites guests to indulge in a luxurious summer escape with exclusive savings of 10 per cent off flexible rates.

The Summer Time at Casa Almagro offer is available for stays until 15 September 2025, and starts from EUR 180++ (approx. GBP 154++) per night, based on two people sharing.

Fourth night free at restorative French rural retreat, Château de Fiac by The Pavilions

A grand country estate in the Occitanian region of Tarn, Château de Fiac by The Pavilions’ Enchanted Summer offer includes four nights for the price of three in a sophisticated Deluxe Room or Junior Suite, complete with personalised welcome amenity; daily gourmet breakfast served on the terrace overlooking the tranquil grounds; and complimentary access to the outdoor pool as well as the balneotherapy area of the hotel’s world-class REVĪVŌ Spa.

The Enchanted Summer at Château de Fiac by The Pavilions starts from EUR1020 (approx. GBP885++) per night, based on two people sharing, for stays until 7 September 2025.

Canalside serenity at The Toren, Amsterdam by The Pavilions

Situated in the Canal District, just a stone’s throw from the lively Jordaan neighbourhood, The Toren, Amsterdam by The Pavilions provides a luxurious launchpad for a summer sojourn in the capital of the Netherlands. The hotel’s Summer Time offer includes a welcome drink and amenity on arrival, daily breakfast, and a scenic luxury canal cruise through the city’s famous waterways.

The Summer Time offer at The Toren, Amsterdam by The Pavilions starts from EUR440 (approx. GBP 375++) per night including daily breakfast, based on two people sharing, for stays until 30 September 2025.

Summer Mornings, Eternal Views at The First Roma by The Pavilions

A trio of hotels comprising The First Musica, The First Dolce and The First Arte, The First Roma by The Pavilions welcomes guests to the Eternal City with its Summer Mornings, Eternal Views offer. Early birds can start their day by joining ArcheoRunning for an energising and enlightening guided power walk or run through Rome’s historic streets, culminating with exclusive early access to one of the city’s most iconic landmarks, the Colosseum. As dusk falls, guests staying at any of the three hotels can enjoy a complimentary sunset aperitivo experience at The First Arte’s panoramic Acquaroof rooftop bar.

The First Roma by The Pavilions’ Summer Mornings, Eternal Views offer starts from EUR660++ (or approx. GBP564++) per night including daily breakfast, based on two people sharing, for stays until 30 September 2025.

Sleep. Eat. Repeat in Phuket

With The Pavilions Phuket’s Sleep. Eat. Repeat package, gourmands can savour mouthwatering cuisine across the resort’s three restaurants, from fragrant Thai curries and fresh seafood to authentic Italian cuisine at the resort’s signature ALTO Italian Restaurant. This all-dining summer offer includes all meals, complemented by panoramic scenery across the island’s lush landscape to the Andaman Sea beyond.

The Pavilions Phuket’s Sleep. Eat. Repeat offer starts from THB6,200++ (approx. GBP141++) per person, for stays in Tropical View Suite until 30 September 2025.

High summer hiatus at The Pavilions Himalayas

Guests at The Pavilions Himalayas can immerse themselves in the majestic nature of Nepal and tantalise their tastebuds while supporting the local community with the luxury eco resort’s Sleep. Eat. Repeat offer. Start the day with a wholesome and nutritious breakfast; enjoy mouthwatering lunches in between spectacular hikes or mindful nature activities; and wind down with dinners that showcase the best Himalayan ingredients. With its farm-to-table concept, produce is sourced locally and from the resort’s own organic gardens – creating a dining experience that truly connects guests with the surrounding environment and community.

The Pavilions Himalayas’ Sleep. Eat. Repeat offer starts from USD195 (approx. GBP144++) per person, including breakfast; lunch and dinner, for stays until 30 September 2025.

A celebration of Balinese flavours at The Pavilions Bali

A serene, intimate oasis moments from the vibrant seaside town of Sanur, The Pavilions Bali envelops guests in the rich flavours of Balinese cuisine at its Jahe Restaurant, renowned for its Indonesian delicacies and international classics. From traditional breakfasts featuring local delicacies to sumptuous dinners, the Bali Sleep. Eat. Repeat package includes three meals per day crafted by the resort’s skilled chefs using the finest local ingredients and culinary artistry.

The all-dining Sleep. Eat. Repeat offer at The Pavilions Bali starts from IDR4,700,000++ (approx. GBP213++) per person per night, including breakfast, lunch and dinner, for stays from 1 October 2025 – 31 March 2026 (excluding 23 December 2025 – 7 January 2026).

All offers are subject to availability. Terms and conditions apply. For further information, please visit www.pavilionshotels.com or email [email protected].