easyJet signs extensive Virgin Atlantic partnership

easyJet and Virgin Atlantic have announced customers flying with the low-cost carrier can connect to long-haul flights at Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast airports.

The deal was signed through Worldwide by easyJet.

The partnership will open up more connectivity to global destinations and provide customers across the US and Europe with even more choice to book a trip to look forward to.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “We’re delighted to be welcoming easyJet customers onboard Virgin Atlantic flights from Manchester, Edinburgh and Belfast.

“We know there is huge pent-up demand for people wanting to get away on holiday whether to the Caribbean for a relaxing sunny break or Stateside to explore their favourite cities.

“Thanks to this new partnership with Worldwide by easyJet, customers from across the UK and Europe can now seamlessly connect onto Virgin Atlantic destinations including New York, Barbados, and Orlando.”

Through the partnership, customers will now be able to connect seamlessly between easyJet and Virgin Atlantic flights across both airline’s extensive networks in Europe and North America.

Connecting destinations include, Jersey to New York and Belfast to Barbados, with some connections available on a daily basis from next summer, such as Belfast to Orlando, all via either Manchester, Edinburgh or Belfast.

Sophie Dekkers, chief commercial officer at easyJet, commented: “At easyJet we’re committed to making travel as easy as possible as well as providing great value and more choice for our customers when they travel.

“We are delighted to be working with Virgin Atlantic to open up even more opportunity for customers to connect across our European network onto North America, through our innovative Worldwide by easyJet platform.

“We look forward to taking customers on their long-awaited holidays and are confident that these additions to our Worldwide service will prove popular with those looking for a seamless way to connect between Europe and North America.”

easyJet

Also today, easyJet has put flights for autumn 2022 on sale.

Thousands of flights across Europe are now available, giving customers more choice to book an autumn getaway or half-term break to look forward to.

More than 78,000 flights between October and November next year are available to book across the entire easyJet network.

Of these, more than 39,000 flights to and from the UK are now on sale.

easyJet serves ten UK airports, offering over 353 routes to over 102 destinations from the UK to Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.