easyJet puts 11 new routes on sale from Newcastle Airport for summer 2026

easyJet has put 11 new routes on sale from Newcastle Airport for summer 2026. more than doubling the number of destinations now on its network from Newcastle,

Fares start from just £28.99* with thousands of package holidays already available via easyJet holidays to a range of brand-new destinations.

New services are set to take off from next summer to Antalya and Dalaman in Turkey, Greek Islands Rhodes and Corfu, Algarve gateway Faro in Portugal as well as Malta, Prague, the Spanish city of Reus and an exclusive route connecting Newcastle to Nice, opening up the south of France for holidaymakers in northeast England.

In addition, direct connections to North Africa are also set to operate from Newcastle, with services to the popular Egyptian resort of Sharm-El-Sheikh and Enfidha in Tunisia.

easyJet’s new route from Newcastle to Antalya will operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Sundays from 29 March with services to Enfidha, Nice and Faro also starting 29 March will operate three times a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays.

ADVERTISEMENT

Flights to Malta will operate three times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays from 30 March.

And new services to Dalaman and Reus will operate twice weekly on Tuesdays and Saturdays from 31 March.

Flights to Corfu will depart twice a week on Mondays and Fridays from 3 April.

Further into summer easyJet’s new service from Newcastle to Prague will operate twice a week on Thursdays and Sundays from 2 August and from 3 August easyJet will fly to Sharm El Sheikh twice a week on Mondays and Fridays.

Kevin Doyle, easyJet’s UK Country Manager said:

““We’re delighted to be putting 11 new routes on sale from Newcastle for next summer as we gear up to the opening of our new base, which is enabling us to provide greater direct connectivity and choice for customers in the North East to even more destinations across Europe and North Africa, all with great value fares and fantastic service.”

Leon McQuaid, Director of Aviation Development at Newcastle Airport, said:

“Today’s announcement that easyJet has put flights on sale to 11 additional destinations for summer 2026, including a brand-new direct service to Nice, is fantastic news for our passengers.

“The hundreds of thousands of low-cost seats, alongside the thousands of package holidays already on sale, provide our passengers with even more choice and great value when planning their summer getaways.

“This adds to the destinations easyJet already serves, including Alicante, Amsterdam, Geneva, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Bristol and Belfast.

“It’s another exciting step towards easyJet opening its new base at Newcastle Airport in March – an investment that will support around 1,200 jobs and pave the way for more exciting new routes, which we look forward to announcing soon.”

easyJet’s network expansion comes following the news the airline will open a new three-aircraft base at Newcastle Airport in spring 2026.

The opening of the base, with the addition of three aircraft at the airport, has enabled the airline to more than double the number of destinations now on its network from Newcastle.

This provides more choice for customers in the North East, Southern Scotland, North Yorkshire and Cumbria, helping to support vital UK connectivity as well as supporting around 1,200 UK jobs including 130 direct jobs.*

easyJet already serves eight domestic connections and international routes from Newcastle to popular beach and city destinations Alicante, Amsterdam, Geneva, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, Paris, Bristol and Belfast.

Flights on the new routes are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app with fares starting from £28.99*