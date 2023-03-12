easyJet offers millions of winter 2024 seats with flights to 125 destinations now on sale

easyJet, Europe’s leading airline, has put its winter 2024 schedule on sale meaning millions of seats across 138,000 easyJet flights between 1 December 2023 and 23 March 2024 including over 70,000 flights to and from the UK, are now available so customers have the opportunity to book early and get the best fares for next winter.

With flights to 125 destinations to choose from across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East from 21 UK airports, customers have an unrivalled choice when looking to book their next winter getaway, whether its enjoying Christmas markets, hitting the slopes, or chasing the winter sun.

Flights for next winter are now available to book at easyJet.com and via the mobile app, including:

London Gatwick to Innsbruck from £32.99* and to Tenerife, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura from £38.998

London Luton to Geneva and Innsbruck from £32.99*

Bristol to Geneva and Innsbruck from £26.99* and to Gran Canaria from £35.99*

Manchester to Geneva from £29.99* and to Gran Canaria, Lanzarote, and Fuerteventura from £35.99*

Liverpool to Geneva from £26.99* and to Lanzarote from £29.99*

Belfast to Geneva from £26.99*, and to Tenerife and Lanzarote from £32.99*

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country Manager, commented:

“We’re delighted to be putting our flights for winter 2024 on sale today so customers can book early and enjoy great value fares on flights across our unrivalled network across Europe, the Middle East and North Africa, providing even more choice to book a festive Christmas trip, a ski getaway or winter sun break. With fares available from just £26.99* and with a host of destinations to choose from like Innsbruck, Gran Canaria and Lanzarote, now is a great time to book with easyJet and we look forward to taking even more of our customers away in 2024.”

Today also sees thousands more package holidays for winter 2024 available to book through easyJet holidays. Whilst the tour operator previously had exclusive early access to winter 2024 flights, the release means even more destinations and flight options will be available for holidaymakers heading to Europe’s best loved beach and city destinations. These include the package holiday provider’s bestselling winter destinations, which customers can’t get enough of, including Iceland, Lanzarote and Disneyland Paris.

All easyJet holidays packages are covered by its industry-leading Protection Promise. On top of that, there’s 23kg of luggage per person on all holidays and transfers included on all beach holidays.

Book a winter 2024 beach holiday or city break with easyJet holidays (www.easyjet.com/en/holidays tel: 0330 365 5005):

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 4* Xperience St.George Homestay in Sharm el Sheikh on an All Inclusive basis for £528 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Bristol on 6 December 2023.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 4* Puerto Palace in Tenerife on a Half Board basis for £460 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from Belfast on 20 March 2024.

easyJet holidays offers seven nights at 5* Kenzi Club Agdal Medina in Marrakech an All Inclusive basis for £456 per person including 23kg of luggage per person, transfers and flights from London Luton on 7 December 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at 4* Best Western Plus Amstelveen in Amsterdam on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £252 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from Liverpool on 4 December 2023.

easyJet holidays offers three nights at 5* Eurostars Torre Sevilla in Seville on a Bed & Breakfast basis for £351 per person including 23kg of luggage per person and flights from London Gatwick on 10 December 2023.

Holidaymakers looking for inspiration can use easyJet’s Low Fare Finder on easyJet.com to search for the lowest fares on easyJet’s entire network, all in one place, allowing them to plan their next holiday at a bargain price.

easyJet serves 21 UK airports, offering 482 routes to 125 destinations from the UK across Europe, North Africa and the Middle East. To discover more about easyJet’s UK network and to book, visit easyJet.com

