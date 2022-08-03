easyJet appoints new Chief Customer and Marketing Officer

easyJet has appointed Robert Birge to the new role of Chief Customer and Marketing Officer, sitting on the airline’s management board. This role brings together a number of key areas including Marketing, Digital, Customer Service along with Customer Experience and Insight. Robert will join the airline later this month.

Robert is a highly experienced leader with an excellent track record of delivering marketing and customer success across travel brands as well as ecommerce, online clothing and consumer goods for both large companies and start-ups. He joins easyJet most recently from ASOS where, as Chief Customer Officer, he oversaw the successful delivery of marketing, the end to end customer experience and data insight for the company. Previous to this, Robert spent six years at KAYAK as CMO and he was also part of the original start up team behind US online travel agency Orbitz, managing the creation of the brand.

Johan Lundgren, CEO of easyJet, said:

“Robert brings with him a wealth of experience from a range of travel and consumer brands. Continually innovating how we deliver our unique easyJet customer experience is a key focus area for the airline and so we look forward to welcoming Robert to the airline later this month.”

Commenting on joining the airline, Robert Birge, said

“easyJet is an iconic brand in travel, having long pioneered making the promise of travel more affordable and easier. I’m incredibly excited about the strategic vision, quality and energy of the airline management board, and I look forward to working with them to shape the future of the customer experience and brand.”