Early bird offer to attend Synergy - The Retreat Show 2024 in Bali ending soon!

Registrations for Synergy – The Retreat Show 2024 are now open, with early birds receiving 10% off if they book before 31st January 2024.



Taking place at the beautiful REVĪVŌ Wellness Resort in Bali from 1st – 4th October 2024, this luxurious three-hectare teak tree forest garden resort offers a magical setting for self-discovery, making it the perfect base for the three-day experiential trade show.

Synergy is designed to unite everyone from luxury properties and industry experts to practitioners including yoga instructors and fitness coaches – as well as luxury travel designers looking for the next experiential wellness escape. Set on the magical island of Bali, the 2024 show will not only spark ideas centred around responsible wellbeing and slow travel, but also build long-lasting relationships that will nourish businesses.

Following the success of previous Synergy shows in Ibiza (2022) and Mexico (2023), REVĪVŌ will be an inspiring setting for the 2024 event. Meaning, “I live again” in Latin and nestled in Bali’s serene Nusa Dua area, the resort is renowned for its mindful practices, movement classes, meditation and exceptional spa treatments, as well as a personalised food menu that nourishes and cleanses.

The Synergy Book

This year Synergy attendees have the opportunity to become published authors in a Synergy Book, set to launch at the 2024 show. A compilation of life stories and practices shared by inspiring individuals, the book is designed to teach, inspire, and motivate readers to help change their lives through transformative healing experiences and practices. For more information about how to contribute visit www.theretreatshow.com/the-synergy-book. - deadline to submit entries is 1st March 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

Synergy Immersions 2024

Building on the success of the first Synergy Immersions in 2023, a three-day retreat curated by experts to give Synergy attendees the chance to delve deeper into themselves and discover the exciting potential of wellness travel through workshops, activities, and experiential learning, this year’s Synergy Immersions will take place from 28th – 30th September and will offer a similar experience. Visit http://www.theretreatshow.com/synergy-immersion for more information.

To register your interest for the 2024 show email [email protected].

