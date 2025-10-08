Dubrovnik Autumn 2025: WorldSkills, Good Food Festival, FOODravanje Street Food Festival & More

Bathed in the golden light of the Adriatic and framed by ancient stone walls that have witnessed centuries of history, Dubrovnik is preparing to add a new chapter to its story—not as a backdrop for tourists chasing sunsets or Game of Thrones pilgrims, but as the stage for a global conversation on the future of skills. From 12 to 17 October 2025, the city’s cobbled streets and sea-view conference halls will welcome more than 400 international leaders, educators, and innovators for the WorldSkills General Assembly, transforming one of Europe’s most coveted tourist destinations into a global hub where the future of vocational education and training (TVET) will be debated and shaped, merging Dubrovnik’s timeless charm with a forward-looking agenda that could redefine how young people everywhere learn, work, and thrive.

The event, hosted by WorldSkills Croatia, arrives at a pivotal moment for the country as it embarks on its largest-ever reform of vocational education, with more than 140 new secondary school curricula set to launch in September 2025. Beyond the core General Assembly sessions, which will steer the movement’s Vision 2035, the programme includes an international conference and a public skills initiative aimed at inspiring young people and showcasing the value of technical professions.

On 14 October, the WorldSkills Croatia Conference 2025 will draw leading European and global experts to explore how skills development can drive innovation, sustainability, and workforce resilience in an era defined by digitalisation and artificial intelligence. At the same time, a youth-focused promotion programme will give students and visitors a chance to experience TVET firsthand, with 11 local schools and WorldSkills Champions Trust members presenting their expertise and stories.

For Dubrovnik, better known for its UNESCO-listed Old Town and its popularity with international tourists, hosting the General Assembly adds a new dimension to its global profile. It positions the city not only as a cultural and leisure destination but also as a venue for high-level international dialogue, bridging education, industry, and policy. As Croatia showcases its TVET transformation to the world, delegates will experience the city’s unique mix of history, coastal beauty, and now, its role in shaping the skills agenda of the future.

Looking beyond Dubrovnik, the next milestone for the WorldSkills movement will take place in Shanghai (press release in French), which is preparing to host the 48th edition of the WorldSkills Competition from 22 to 27 September 2026. Marking the world’s largest vocational skills contest, the event will feature 64 disciplines across six main sectors, including 57 official technical categories and new additions such as rail vehicle technology and smart security systems. Preparations are in full swing, with China’s State Council establishing a dedicated organizing committee and the WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 executive office overseeing the rollout. Volunteer recruitment has already begun, while major sponsors—including ICBC, Bank of Communications, SAIC Motor, and BOSS Zhipin—have committed their support. The competition’s promotional campaigns are also gaining momentum, with actor Xiao Zhan named as a global ambassador, attracting hundreds of millions of online views. With more than 1,000 young professionals expected to compete, WorldSkills Shanghai 2026 promises to be the most diverse and dynamic edition yet, building on the momentum of Dubrovnik and setting the stage for skills to shine on a truly global platform.

