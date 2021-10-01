Dubai Expo 2020 opens its doors in Middle East

A glittering line-up of stars has helped welcome the world to Expo 2020 Dubai, decorating an opening ceremony that will be remembered by the 3,000-strong audience, as well as the millions across the globe who tuned in virtually.

With the golden ring of connectivity – the inspiration for the Expo 2020 Dubai logo – raised to the trellis of the Al Wasl Plaza, the beating heart of the Expo site and the setting for the captivating ceremony, the event began.

The public will be allowed into the site from today, for six months.

In addition to music from some of the most influential artists on the planet and a live orchestra, a sensory overload of powerful visuals was beamed across Al Wasl Plaza’s dome, the world’s largest 360-degree projection screen.

More than 3,000 lighting fixtures, 1,000 speakers, 1,300 costumes and buckets of passion and emotion from every one of the 1,000-plus participating performers and volunteers also contributed to a one-of-a-kind spectacle of masterful artistic collaboration.

The flags of the 192 participating nations, revealed via a domino effect as flags were opened one by one, was a proud and visually stunning moment that also signified a reawakening of the world.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, ruler of Dubai, was in attendance at the event

Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, commissioner general of Expo 2020 Dubai, welcomed the world to Expo 2020 Dubai – and to the UAE – in his speech.

He said: “Expo 2020 Dubai will provide a significant platform for all people to connect, discuss and work together.

“Together, we will convey, from the UAE to the world, on our 50th anniversary, a message of tolerance, coexistence and peace; a message of progress, prosperity and growth; a message of brotherhood, happiness and an unwavering will to create a brighter future for everyone.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It was celebrated tenor Andrea Bocelli who brought the house down, rounding off the night’s electrifying proceedings with one of his all-time classics, the Prayer, its lyrics of human connection crescendoing into the grand finale.

Bocelli said: “We have all gone through a year that no one could ever have imagined.

“For a year, we have lost the essentials, our freedom in and, in a sense, and even our dignity.

“Now we finally see the light and I hope that this event will also help to instil in everyone a sense of optimism, a desire to achieve and to put what has been behind us.”

Before that, chart-topping British vocalist Ellie Goulding belted out a resounding, uplifting version of Anything Can Happen; Andra Day enraptured the audience with Rise Up; and Chinese concert pianist Lang Lang wowed with his wizardry.

Four-time Grammy winning singer-songwriter Angelique Kidjo, together with renowned Saudi singer Mohammed Abdu, also sang John Legend’s powerful If You’re Out There?, with its potent lyrics imploring the world to join together.

The stage is now set for Expo 2020 Dubai to host the biggest cultural gathering in the world, presenting a visually striking and emotionally inspiring 182 days, as more than 200 participants – including nations, multilateral organisations, businesses, and educational institutions, as well as millions of visitors – create the largest and most diverse expo ever.