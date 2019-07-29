Dubai celebrates success of Summer Surprises 2019

After six weeks of awesome activities and events, organisers are celebrating the memorable moments of the 22nd edition of Dubai Summer Surprises.

The event concluded over the weekend.

One of the most successful returning key elements of Dubai Summer Surprises has been its incredible sales, including 40 exclusive Deal of the Day promotions and amazing offers from 3,840 participating retailers, all of offering bargains of between 25-75 per cent off.

The malls have provided so much more than just wonderful savings, with more than 75 events, activities and in-mall entertainment and entertainment taking place throughout Dubai Summer Surprises.

Visitors have had the opportunity to meet and greet real life superheroes from the Justice League, watch world-class shows and best of all, parents have been able to keep little ones entertained through lots of immersive workshops and summer camps.

It’s not just retail outlets offering big savings, more than 130 hotels in the city created deals especially for the festival, from offers on rooms to package deals including spa, food and beverage included for an unbeatable price.

For foodies, Dubai’s gastronomy scene has been hot over the summer, with more than 1,000 mouth-watering deals at the city’s vast range of restaurants, cafes and hidden gem eateries.

This year’s Dubai Summer Surprises also saw more than 40 theme park and attraction deals, including incredible rates from IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Ski Dubai and Wild Wadi Waterpark.

There were also more than 25 adventure deals, allowing adrenaline-lovers to enjoy exhilarating experiences and plenty of high-octane fun for less.

Finally, as if that was not enough, shoppers had the opportunity to win prizes worth over AED2 million during this year’s summer extravaganza, including eight new luxury cars, given away by Dubai Shopping Malls Group.

Rakbank and Mastercard were the official key partners of Dubai Summer Surprises 2019.