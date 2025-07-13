Don’t Get Hacked on Holiday! Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) Reveals 10 Cybersecurity Tips for

To help savvy holiday-goers navigate the murky water of cybersecurity when abroad, award-winning airport parking operator Airport Parking and Hotels (APH.com) has revealed its 10 top tips for ensuring cyber safety when travelling.

The tips are available in the Travel Know How Section of the APH website at www.aph.com/cybersecurity and highlight the most useful tricks for ensuring computers, phones and other devices are protected against cyber threats when away from home.

APH’s tips include what to do before holidaymakers leave home such as creating strong passwords and installing anti-virus software, as well as providing tips when away including disabling auto-connect for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and reducing the amount of times travellers share their location.

Before Leaving:

Lock Devices

All phones, laptops and tablets have settings that allow users to lock the device using a PIN number or password, fingerprint ID or facial recognition. Ensuring a strong password is set up before travelling will be the first line of defence against information begin accessed if the device is lost or stolen and travellers should also consider using two-factor authentication for extra security.

Backup Important Data

In our technology driven times, phones and laptops carry everyone’s most important information such as daily to-do lists and contacts and even special photo memories. Taking proactive steps to backup important data before travelling will provide savvy travellers with a sense of relief if devices break or go missing.

Update Device Operating Systems

We’re all guilty of hitting the ‘remind me later’ option when a device update pops up on our screens, but holiday-goers should think twice before doing this when preparing to go abroad. Travellers are more likely to take necessary security risks such as connecting to public Wi-Fi so keeping device operating systems up to date while travelling will reduce the risk of viruses.

Invest In Anti-Virus Protection

Perhaps the easiest and most effective way of keeping personal data secure is installing anti-virus software on devices. Travellers should use a trusted security band such as Norton or McAfee and should make a point of ensuring it is always up to date.

Consider installing a Virtual Private Network (VPN)

When abroad, tourists often have no choice but to rely on public networks to access the internet which means the data generated from using these networks could potentially be seen and stolen, making a VPN a travel must have! VPNs encrypt data so it is impossible for third parties to track users’ online presence. VPNs also allow travellers to bypass geo-blocks making them essential for keeping up to date with TV shows back home (when allowed to do so)!

Whilst Travelling:

Take Electronic Devices In Carry On Bags

It’s easier to keep any eye on your devices when they’re in sight so for peace of mind travellers should consider carrying their tech in their hand luggage whilst flying. But make sure it’s turned off, closed and well protected in a case.

Store Items Securely

Perhaps a given but storing items securely in hotel rooms, ideally in a safe, is essential for ensuring devices are kept away from potential pickpockets.

Be Cautious of Public Wi-Fi

Whilst free Wi-Fi access can be appealing for travellers, it is also vulnerable to security issues. Travellers should take extra caution when using free Wi-Fi hotspots and avoid accessing personal accounts or sensitive data whilst connected. Holiday-goes are also encouraged to disable the auto-connect function of their devices which allows phones and laptops to automatically connect to Wi-Fi networks as they are passed through.

Disable Bluetooth

Bluetooth is a great way of connecting devices and sharing data but it can also be used by hackers attempting to access devices without their owner’s knowledge. Bluetooth connections can be turned on and off according to when they are being used which is great for travelling and maintaining data privacy. It’s a good idea for extending battery life.

Reduce Location Sharing

Finally, whilst it’s tempting to tag the location on all holiday snaps posted on social media, it can create security threats. Signalling locations can make it easy for thieves to determine that homes and hotels rooms are empty, potentially putting personal belongings at risk. Travellers who want to share their holiday location can always consider holding off posting pictures until they have returned from travelling.

