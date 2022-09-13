Dolphin Cove has been awarded in several categories of the World Travel Awards for 10 years.

Dolphin Cove, a brand member of The Dolphin Company family, a park operator with global presence, was awarded during the World Travel Awards that took place on August 31. Specifically, it was the winner of the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction category due to the educational experiences with dolphins and various species that offers to its visitors in Jamaica.

The World Travel Awards are recognized worldwide as a seal of quality and were created in order to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence in various sectors of the tourism industry. This is the tenth year that Dolphin Cove has received this important award, which demonstrates the exceptional quality of the experiences it offers.

“We are very pleased to have been recognized by the World Travel Awards as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction. This award excites us and motivates us to continue offering unforgettable experiences for all our guests. We are very proud of our associates because service is part of the experience we offer and we recognize that it is also thanks to their dedication and commitment that visitors recognize us as the Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourist Attraction. We will continue working on the experiences offered at Dolphin Cove Ocho Rios, Montego Bay and Moon Palace to continue creating memorable moments in the lives of our visitors”, said Gonzalo Pacheco, Regional Director of Dolphin Cove.

Dolphin Cove is recognized in the Caribbean thanks to its more than 20 years of experience, diversity of locations and unforgettable activities in the company of marine species such as dolphins, stingrays, sharks, some types of birds, among others. In addition to having three locations in Jamaica, Dolphin Cove is also present in Grand Cayman, in the Cayman Islands.