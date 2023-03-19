Dnata appoints Phil McGrane as CEO of dnata Brazil

dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider, announced the promotion of Phil McGrane to the position of Chief Executive Officer (CEO), dnata Brazil with immediate effect.

In his new role, Phil will lead dnata’s overall strategy and business, driving the company’s growth and success across the country.

Phil has been with dnata for over 10 years. Since last July, he has overseen dnata Brazil’s operations at 29 airports as Acting CEO, managing a team of 5,000 local aviation professionals. In his previous position as Chief Commercial Officer, he was responsible for leading all of the company’s commercial activities, including business development and customer relations.

Phil has over 30 years’ experience in the aviation and transport industries. Prior to joining dnata he held various senior roles, supporting the commercial operations and growth of globally renowned companies in the Middle East, USA and Europe.

David Barker, Divisional Senior Vice President, Airport Operations, said: “Phil has made a significant contribution to dnata’s business in Brazil over the past decade. His strong leadership skills, commercial mindset and customer-centric approach make him the right person to lead the company through its next phase of growth in the country.

“Phil’s appointment is a reflection of our commitment to promoting from within and recognising the contributions and achievements of our high-performing colleagues.”

In recent years dnata has significantly expanded its footprint in Brazil. It currently operates at 29 airports in the country, serving more than 15 airlines. In 2022, dnata acquired the remaining 30% stake to assume full ownership of dnata Brazil and has further plans to enhance its operations across South America.

As one of the world’s largest air and travel services providers, dnata offers ground handling, cargo, travel and catering & retail services at over 130 airports in more than 30 countries across six continents.