Divi Resorts Offers Spontaneous Fall Travel Sale With Up to 33% Off Caribbean Getaways

Divi Resorts is inviting travelers to extend their summer a little longer with its Fall in Paradise sale, offering up to 33% off room-only, bed-and-breakfast, and all-inclusive stays across Caribbean resorts. Whether you’re seeking a spontaneous getaway to escape the office chatter, or a leisurely autumn escape, now is the perfect time to trade sweaters for sandy toes and embrace the sun-soaked serenity of the Caribbean.

Guests can take advantage of this limited-time offer by booking by September 30, 2025, for travel between September 23 and December 20, 2025, using promo code EXTRASUN33. With tropical islands such as Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Croix, and St. Maarten as your playground, you’ll experience sun-drenched beaches, turquoise waters, and the soothing sound of ocean waves right outside your door.

With brand-new restaurant menus, renovated rooms, beachfront spas, and jam-packed activity schedules, there’s plenty of relaxation and enjoyment for everyone at Divi Resorts. Soak up the sun a little longer, and return rejuvenated!

Rates for this promotion start as low as:

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – $147 room-only, $174 per night, bed & breakfast

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – $214 room-only, $248 per person, per night all-inclusive

Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten – $241 room-only, $255 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba – $254 room-only, $317 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – $228 room-only, $317 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire – $182 room-only, $254 per person, per night all-inclusive

Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort, St. Croix – $269 per person, per night all-inclusive

Oceans at Carina Bay, St. Croix – $305 per person, per night all-inclusive

Book your tropical escape today using promo code EXTRASUN33 at www.diviresorts.com/specials.htm and treat yourself to the ultimate autumn adventure in paradise. You can also book by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international). Don’t miss this chance to make unforgettable memories at a fraction of the cost!

