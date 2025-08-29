Divi Resorts Caribbean Escapes Starting at $135/Night

End-of-summer and fall escapes to the Caribbean are still available – and with Divi Resorts, they’re more affordable than ever.

Prices are slashed by one of the most respected names in Caribbean resorts, as Divi Resorts offers up to 42% off stays for travel through December 15, 2025. Whether you’re after serene solitude, adrenaline-fueled adventures, or a restful family getaway, your ideal island retreat is within reach, and more affordable than ever.

For Labor Day weekend only, guests can stay at resorts across Aruba, Barbados, Bonaire, St. Maarten, and St. Croix, with nightly rates starting at just $135. Plus, score an extra 15% off Divi’s popular romance, adventure, dive, and golf packages. Already designed with unbeatable value, these curated getaways take the planning out of your hands with built-in excursions, dining experiences, special touches for couples, and more.

“For over 50 years, Divi Resorts, has specialized in crafting tropical escapes that feel like your home-away-from-home, but with extraordinary value built in,” says Divi Resorts President & COO, Marco Galaverna. “Whether it’s a romantic retreat, a fun-filled family vacation, or an island adventure with friends, our resorts deliver breathtaking beaches, soothing ocean breezes, and the warm island hospitality that keeps guests returning year after year.” Choose room-only, bed and breakfast, or all-inclusive (kids 12 and under stay and eat FREE on all-inclusive stays) for this promotion.

The sale is available to book August 29, 2025, through September 2, 2025, for travel through December 15, 2025 with promo code LABORDAY25.

Rates for this promotion start as low as:

Divi Southwinds Beach Resort, Barbados – Starting at just $135 room-only, $160 per night, bed & breakfast

Divi Little Bay Beach Resort, St. Maarten – Starting at just $185 room-only, $214 per person, per night all-inclusive

Oceans at Divi Little Bay, St. Maarten – Starting at $208 room-only, $220 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Dutch Village Beach Resort, Aruba – Starting at $214 room-only, $286 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Village Golf & Beach Resort, Aruba – Starting at $231 room-only, $267 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Flamingo Beach Resort & Casino, Bonaire – Starting at $164 room-only, $250 per person, per night all-inclusive

Carina Bay All-Inclusive Resort, St. Croix – Starting at $273 per person, per night all-inclusive

Oceans at Carina Bay, St. Croix – Starting at $273 per person, per night all-inclusive

Divi Aruba Phoenix Beach Resort, Aruba – Starting at $402 room-only, $437 per night, bed & breakfast

With unbeatable rates, more value-packed packages, and travel dates that stretch into mid-December, there’s never been a better time to plan a tropical getaway.

These exclusive offers can be booked with promo code LABORDAY25 at diviresorts.com/specials.htm, or by calling 1-800-367-3484 (toll-free US) or 1-919-419-3484 (international).