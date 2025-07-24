Disneyland Resort Reveals Holiday Season Festivities, Including Disney Festival of Holidays

Disneyland Resort revealed the festive entertainment and experiences guests can look forward to during the return of its enchanting Holiday season with limited-time entertainment, festive food and beverages, merchandise and more – bringing family and friends together to relish the wonder of the most magical time of the year.

In addition to heartwarming holiday moments, the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues to offer special anniversary entertainment, experiences and more. Guests can check Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app* for performance schedules.

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort

Holidays at the Disneyland Resort returns Nov. 14, 2025, through Jan. 7, 2026, enveloping the resort in the joy of the season with wintry décor and beloved holiday traditions. At Disneyland Park, Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse and their friends will be dressed in sparkling new looks for the occasion that give nods to the 70th Celebration. Through Dec. 24, Santa Claus will make visits around the resort for photo opportunities and to hear guests’ holiday wishes.

Returning holiday experiences at Disneyland Resort include, “A Christmas Fantasy Parade,” “Believe…in Holiday Magic” fireworks spectacular and the iconic attractions Haunted Mansion Holiday and “it’s a small world” Holiday. Reserved viewing for “A Christmas Fantasy Parade” is included in the Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort Guided Tour.

Wintertime Enchantment at Sleeping Beauty Castle shimmers with more than 80,000 twinkling lights, sparkling “icicles” and glistening snow-capped turrets, with a magical “snowfall” along parts of Main Street, U.S.A., and other locations in Disneyland Park.

In Disney California Adventure Park, Cars Land will feature décor to rev up your spirits, the transformed Mater’s Jingle Jamboree and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl.

The Downtown Disney District and Hotels of the Disneyland Resort are set to sparkle with festive decorations, seasonal treats and live entertainment. Guests can enjoy nightly “snow” throughout the district, adding a holiday touch to the evening. In that area, guests can also look for hidden character-themed ornaments as part of Chip and Dale’s Ornament Trail.

This season at Storytellers Cafe in Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, guests can enjoy the new dinnertime character experience, Mickey’s Christmas Carol Feast, and the new Daisy’s Holiday Pajama Party breakfast and brunch, which adds Daisy Duck and Donald Duck to its character lineup.

Multiple lines of new merchandise, such as the Mickey Mouse Family Christmas Collection, will make special souvenirs to commemorate a visit, or great holiday gifts for family and friends. Specialty holiday food and beverages this season include the returning peppermint cold brew and new this year, Jerry’s Junk Truck Cone.

Guests may choose to extend the fun with a multi-day vacation or overnight stays at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort. Guests can make reservations now with limited-time savings up to 20% on select stays of three or more nights at Disneyland Hotel, Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel from Aug. 17-Dec. 19, 2025, subject to availability and restrictions.**

Disney Festival of Holidays at Disney California Adventure Park

The vibrant and energetic Disney Festival of Holidays returns to Disney California Adventure Park, where a season of celebrations comes to life with the most unique and vibrant expressions of the many ways in which diverse and blended families in Southern California celebrate this special time of the year.

Disney Festival of Holidays immerses guests in magical and inclusive storytelling, authentic cultural music and dance performances, and the festive whimsy of Disney and Pixar themed shows and beloved character experiences. Guests can also look forward to new menu items at the Festive Food Marketplaces, along with returning favorites such as the braised pork belly adobo.

The purchase of a Sip and Savor Pass includes six digital coupons that can be redeemed for select food and nonalcoholic beverages from participating marketplaces and dining locations in Disney California Adventure Park.***

Disney ¡Viva Navidad! will transform Paradise Gardens into a cultural celebration that includes live music, daily crafts, specialty dishes and character appearances inspired by Latin American traditions – with a touch of Disney flair. The Disney ¡Viva Navidad! Street Party will perform on select days, featuring The Three Caballeros accompanied by Mexican folklórico dancers and mariachis, Brazilian samba dancers and more.

On select days, guests can join Mirabel and her friends from Disney Animation’s “Encanto” in “Mirabel’s Gifts of the Season,” featuring stories and songs from the film. Also on select days, guests may encounter Miguel from Pixar’s “Coco” as he joins Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland to celebrate the spirit of the Holidays through heartfelt stories and timeless songs in “A Musical Christmas with Mariachi Alegría de Disneyland & Miguel”.

Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration continues

Select experiences from the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration will remain available for guests to enjoy for a once-in-a-lifetime blend of offerings. Current entertainment that will remain during winter seasons include “World of Color Happiness!” and “Tapestry of Happiness” projections on select nights. The “Paint the Night” parade and other entertainment experiences will pause temporarily during this season and resume at a later date.

Areas and attractions around the resort will retain special touches, including the 70th enhancements on Toy Story Midway Mania!, decorative accents and the colorful castle photo opportunity in the esplanade. Interactive MagicBand+ locations and the Key to Disneyland lock stations will remain available.