DISNEY100: THE EXHIBITION - DISNEY REVEALS 23 ARTIFACTS TO BE SHOWCASED AT THE FRANKLIN INSTITUTE

In celebration of the one-month countdown to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition, D23: The Official Disney Fan Club has unveiled 23 “Crown Jewels” from the Walt Disney Archives vault of treasures that will be on display when the exhibition opens February 18, 2023, at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia.

From live-action to animation and Disney Parks to a galaxy far, far away, the 23 items showcase a taste of the wonderful world of stories that will highlight the legacy of The Walt Disney Company at the exhibition, such as:

Carousel Horse used by Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins (1964)

Genie Maquette from Aladdin (1992)

Digital Painting from Frozen (2013)

Concept Drawing of Disneyland by artist Herb Ryman

First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

A full list of the artifacts can be found below.

Disney100: The Exhibition invites guests to step into their favorite Disney stories across ten galleries throughout a 15,000-square-foot exhibit space featuring innovative and immersive technology. The Walt Disney Archives spent the past five years curating a collection of more than 250 rarely seen original artworks, artifacts, costumes, props, and other memorabilia for the exhibition celebrating 100 years of The Walt Disney Company. The vast majority of objects are from the Walt Disney Archives, with a selection of artwork from the Walt Disney Animation Research Library, Walt Disney Imagineering Art Library, and Pixar Living Archives, as well as props and costumes on loan from Marvel Studios.

The full list of the 23 artifacts, revealed in advance of the February 18 world premiere at The Franklin Institute, includes:

Story Script Page from Steamboat Willie (1928)

Visual Development Art for Alice in Wonderland (1951), created by artist and Disney Legend Mary Blair*

Concept Drawing of Disneyland by artist and Disney Legend Herb Ryman, graphite on paper (1953)*

Nautilus Special Effects Filming Model for 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954)

Engineer Mickey Mouse used by Walt Disney on Opening Day of Disneyland, 1955

Disneyland® Park Jungle Cruise Attraction Vehicle Model used by Walt Disney, “A Trip Through Adventureland/Water Birds” – Disneyland (TV, 1956)

Prop Storybook featured in Sleeping Beauty (1959)

Clean-up Animation for Sleeping Beauty (1959), created by artist and Disney Legend Marc Davis*

Carousel Horse from Mary Poppins (1964), used by Disney Legend Julie Andrews

Visual Development Art for The Little Mermaid (1989), created by artist and Disney Legend Glen Keane*

Genie Maquette for Aladdin (1992), created by artist Kent Melton

Spell Book from Hocus Pocus (1993), used by Disney Legend Bette Midler

Mater Maquette for Cars (2006), created by artist Jerome Ranft

East High School Yearbook from High School Musical 3: Senior Year (2008)

Visual Development Art Digital Painting for The Princess and the Frog (2009), created by artist Sue Nichols

Visual Development Art Digital Painting for Frozen (2013), created by artist Julia Kalantarova

BB-8 Puppet used in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017), and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

Captain America Shield used in Captain America: Civil War (2016)

Lumière Production Model for Beauty and the Beast (2017)

First Order Stormtrooper Armor from Star Wars: The Last Jedi (2017) and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker (2019), designed by Michael Kaplan and Glyn Dillon

Black Panther Costume from Black Panther (2018)

Cinderella Castle Model for Magic Kingdom® Park at Walt Disney World® Resort

Attraction Vehicle from Matterhorn Bobsleds at Disneyland Park



Disney100: The Exhibition opens on February 18, 2023, and runs through August 27, 2023. Tickets are timed and dated, and advance ticket purchase is strongly recommended. For information on purchasing tickets, please visit www.fi.edu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Disney100: The Exhibition is created and curated by the Walt Disney Archives and Semmel Exhibitions. The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Disney100: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center. PECO, the Premier Corporate Partner of the Franklin Institute, is the Local Presenting Sponsor of the exhibition, and PNC is the Associate Sponsor.