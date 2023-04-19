Disney Vacation Club Sales to Begin Soon for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel

Sales will soon begin for The Villas at Disneyland Hotel, a new Disney Vacation Club property where members will experience decades of memory-making stays in the place where it all started, the Disneyland Resort. Sales open to current Disney Vacation Club members on May 2 and to all others on May 30.

The Villas at Disneyland Hotel will join The Villas at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa in welcoming members home when it opens on Sept. 28.

The new tower will feature over 340 rooms, welcoming guests to a variety of themed accommodations, such as duo studios, deluxe studios, one- and two-bedroom villas, and multi-level grand villas. Each room will include just-like-home amenities and modern décor inspired by Walt Disney Animation Studios classics like “The Jungle Book,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “The Princess and the Frog,” “Fantasia” and more.

The newly imagined duo studio will bring the story of “The Jungle Book” to life. Perfect for two guests, this cozy retreat features a split bathroom with themed tile accents, and a queen-size bed that conveniently tucks into the wall to reveal a sofa when not in use. The deluxe studios will celebrate the stories of “Sleeping Beauty” or “The Princess and the Frog.” Deluxe studios will include a kitchenette, split bathroom, and two queen-size beds to sleep up to four guests.

One- and two-bedroom villas offer roomier accommodations for larger families, sleeping up to five and nine guests, respectively. The villas include a full-size kitchen and living areas with comfortable sofa seating that can be easily pulled down to reveal a queen-size bed, complete with a story-themed mural above, inspired by “The Princess and the Frog” or “Fantasia.” The comfort continues into the main bedroom, which includes a spacious en-suite bathroom featuring double vanities, a soaking tub with a themed mosaic-style tile mural, and a spa-like shower.

The three-bedroom grand villas feature multi-level accommodations, sleeping up to 12 guests. On the first floor, families can enjoy a full-size kitchen, large dining area, and a double-sided fireplace connecting the living area to a private outdoor balcony. The first floor is also home to the primary suite, inspired by “Bambi.” Guests will discover more magic as they venture up a spiral staircase to discover a full-size washer and dryer and two themed bedrooms. One bedroom is inspired by “Frozen” and one by “Moana,” each with two queen-size beds and en-suite bathrooms.

Guests staying at the newest Disney Vacation Club property will be able to enjoy a brand new themed pool, splash pad and pool bar. These new amenities will join popular offerings at the award-winning Disneyland Hotel* including restaurants, lounges, shops, and swimming pools. The hotel’s nostalgic charm, rich Disney heritage and close proximity to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park makes it a favorite among guests and Disney Vacation Club members.

“Disney Vacation Club is thrilled to offer an additional vacation ownership option on the West Coast,” said Bill Diercksen, senior vice president and general manager of Disney Vacation Club. “The addition of our 16th Disney Vacation Club resort reflects our continuing commitment to making our members’ dreams come true by providing exciting new opportunities to make magical vacation memories that last a lifetime. We look forward to welcoming members home to this stunning new tower at the Disneyland Hotel.”

Today, there are a total of 15 Disney Vacation Club properties across four states, including Disney’s Riviera Resort, the newest Disney Vacation Club property at Walt Disney World Resort, the recently expanded Villas at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa and Aulani, Disney Vacation Club Villas in Ko Olina, Hawaii.

For more information on The Villas at Disneyland Hotel visit TheVillasAtDisneylandHotel.com.To learn more about Disney Vacation Club visit DisneyVacationClub.com. Members may also call their Disney Vacation Club Guide.