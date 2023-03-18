Discover Qatar announces second edition of ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’ tours from May 18 to August

Discover Qatar, the destination management company of Qatar Airways, has announced that the second edition of its ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’ tours will begin from 18 May, 2023 and run until the end of August. Daily tours and private charters can be booked exclusively through the Discover Qatar and Qatar Airways Holidays online platforms.

The once-in-a-lifetime experience departs every Thursday to Sunday for eight hours on a 40-seater catamaran, and starts from USD 249 per person. Nature enthusiasts can also avail private charters on a luxury yacht with a capacity up to 16 guests. Both tours include an expert guide, with Wi-Fi, refreshments, and breakfast and lunch provided.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Our second edition of the exclusive ‘Whale Sharks in Qatar’ tours, offered through Discover Qatar, presents an unmissable opportunity for nature lovers to witness and interact with the grand and gentle creatures of the sea. We are proud to call Qatar a home to one of the largest congregations of Whale Sharks in the world, and remain committed to being the leading destination to connect people from all over the world with such fascinating marine life.”

Qatar has the largest concentration of Whale Sharks in the world, making it the only place visitors can see so many in a single sighting. Often referred to as ‘gentle giants’, they are estimated to have existed for 60 million years, can live up to 100 years, and grow up to 12 metres in length.

Launched in 2022, the ‘Whale Sharks of Qatar’ tour has been a resounding success, with nearly 500 explorers becoming the first to observe up to 300 Whale Sharks congregating off the north-eastern coast of Qatar. Discover Qatar have also produced a detailed e-brochure which provides more information about the tours.

For more information and to book please visit https://www.discoverqatar.qa/whale-sharks-of-qatar/

