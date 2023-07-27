Discover Italy’s Hidden Golf Destinations

Italy, a country renowned for its rich history, vibrant culture and breathtaking landscapes is also becoming a very popular destination for golfing holidays, due to its mild climate, making it possible to play golf all year round.

Italy is also home to some of the best golf courses, including some courses being designed by famous names such as Jack Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Robert Trent Jones.

Most of the golf courses in Italy are set in impressive scenery and the major courses are within easy reach of major cities, providing travellers with the best of both worlds – golf and rich culture – which is perfect for days off the golf course. The green fee prices are very acceptable when compared to other European golfing destinations and the courses are less crowded, allowing travellers to have the full golfing experience, without time restraints on the course.

Maria Elena Rossi, Director of Global Marketing and Promotion, ENIT, says: “Over the last few years, we have seen a huge increase in travellers choosing to come to Italy to play golf, this is down to the country having over 250 courses, some of which that have been designed by renowned golf players and being able to offer travellers a mixture of fine cuisine, wines, history, culture and beaches. Italy is hosting the Ryder Cup this year, which we hope will showcase Italy as being a key location for golf players in Europe, as well as further boosting the Italian tourism and the golf tourism sector.”

Italy is proving to be a popular destination for golf and this is shown by the Ryder Cup 2023 being hosted in Rome, Italy. This prestigious biennial event will start on Friday, 29th September with the final day on Sunday 1st October. The historic occasion marks the first time Italy has been chosen to host the Ryder Cup, making it an exceptional destination for golf enthusiasts and travellers alike.

Italy has a rich connection with golf, with the country being home to over 250 world-class courses.

See the below best golf hotspots in Italy:

The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club

Located in the captivating region of Guidonia Montecelio, just outside Rome, The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club will serve as the host venue for the 44th Ryder Cup. The place is no stranger to hosting prestigious golf events. Having previously hosted the Italian Open, this stunning 27-hole championship course has captured the hearts of players and spectators. With its meticulously designed fairways, challenging greens and breath-taking views, The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club provides the perfect setting for this esteemed golfing spectacle. Beyond golf, guests can indulge in the club’s spa and wellness centre, or simply relax by the pool and enjoy the serene surroundings. The Marco Simone Golf and Country Club provides a perfect blend of sporting excellence, luxurious comforts, and natural beauty, making it an exceptional destination for both golf aficionados and those seeking a tranquil retreat.

Arzaga Golf

Arzaga Golf, situated in the breathtaking Lombardy region of Italy, is a captivating destination that harmonises natural beauty with exceptional golfing facilities. This prestigious golf resort features two championship courses designed by renowned golf architects Jack Nicklaus II and Gary Player. Nestled amidst rolling hills, picturesque lakes, and lush greenery, Arzaga Golf provides a serene and scenic backdrop for players to enjoy their rounds. The resort’s amenities extend beyond golf, with luxurious accommodations, a spa, a fitness centre and gourmet dining options that highlight the finest Italian cuisine. Whether it’s a competitive game or a leisurely outing, Arzaga Golf ensures an unforgettable golfing retreat in the heart of Lombardy.

Castello di Spessa Golf & Country Resort

Nestled amidst the enchanting landscape of Friuli Venezia Giulia in northeastern Italy, Castello di Spessa Golf & Country Club is a captivating retreat that seamlessly blends history, natural beauty and world-class golfing. This exclusive destination showcases a magnificent 13th-century castle, exuding an air of timeless elegance and charm. Surrounded by lush vineyards and rolling hills, the estate offers a serene and picturesque setting for golf enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. The meticulously designed 18-hole golf course, crafted by renowned architect Michael Hurdzan, challenges players with its strategic layout and breathtaking vistas. After a round of golf, guests can indulge in the region’s culinary delights at the club’s exquisite restaurant, which showcases local produce and traditional Italian flavours.

Golf Club Biella Le Betulle

Golf Club Biella Le Betulle, situated in the enchanting Piedmont region, seamlessly merges stunning natural surroundings with top-notch golfing facilities. With the awe-inspiring Biella Alps as its backdrop, this prestigious club provides golf enthusiasts with an unparalleled experience amidst picturesque rolling hills, lush foliage and sweeping vistas. The carefully crafted 18-hole course, designed by the renowned architect Robert Trent Jones Sr., presents players with strategic challenges and breathtaking landscapes. Following a fulfilling round of golf, visitors can unwind and indulge in the delectable local cuisine and regional specialties at the club’s restaurant.

Verona Golf Club

Verona Golf Club, located in the beautiful city of Verona, offers a remarkable golfing experience in a captivating setting. Surrounded by the rolling hills and vineyards of the Valpolicella wine region, this 18-hole course provides a serene and picturesque backdrop for golf enthusiasts. Designed by famous architect Jack Nicklaus II, the course boasts strategic layouts, challenging fairways and immaculate greens, catering to players of all skill levels. Beyond golf, Verona Golf Club also offers excellent facilities, including a driving range, a pro shop and a clubhouse with a welcoming atmosphere. With its combination of scenic beauty, exceptional golfing facilities and warm hospitality, Verona Golf Club is an ideal destination for both locals and visitors seeking a memorable golfing experience in Verona.

Bologna Golf Club

Bologna Golf Club, a classic Italian 18-hole course designed by Cotton & Harris and established in 1959, is a picturesque retreat nestled amidst breathtaking rolling countryside. Boasting magnificent panoramic views of the surrounding hills and plains, the club offers a constantly updated layout that has hosted prestigious events like the Italian Amateur Championships and top-level professional competitions. The elegant clubhouse seamlessly blends with the natural landscape and provides an ideal setting to savour the refined cuisine of the club’s restaurant, which has earned a spot among Italy’s top ten club restaurants. Additional amenities include a splendid summer swimming pool open from June to mid-September. A golf school, pro shop, bar, and restaurant complete the offerings.

With its snow-capped Alpine mountains, historic Roman ruins and alluring Mediterranean islands, Italy invites golfers to plan their golf journey and indulge in the full splendour of this captivating country.