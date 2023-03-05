Discover Arkansas celebrates 100 years of Arkansas State Parks in latest digital publication

The March edition of Discover Arkansas is now available at https://www.arkansas.com/discover-arkansas . Published by Arkansas Tourism, the monthly digital publication highlights events, activities and trip ideas in The Natural State.

With this month’s issue, we celebrate 100 years of Arkansas State Parks. With 52 parks in 48 counties and more than 55,000 acres of public land, the system has been called one of the finest in the nation. Join us for special celebrations throughout the year, learn about our history, enjoy outdoor adventures and marvel at the beauty of The Natural State. Keep up with all of the activities throughout the year at ArkansasStateParks.com/centennial .

You can also view previous editions of Discover Arkansas, order print publications to help plan your next vacation and sign up for monthly emails that feature deals and coupons for attractions across The Natural State. For more information, visit www.arkansas.com.

Arkansas Tourism

Arkansas Tourism, a division of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, strives to expand the economic impact of travel and tourism in the state and enhance the quality of life for all Arkansans. The division manages 14 Arkansas Welcome Centers and employs more than 60 staff members across The Natural State. For more information, visit www.arkansas.com.

Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism

The Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism protects and promotes our state’s natural, cultural and historic assets, contributing to a thriving economy and high quality of life. It is made up of three divisions: Arkansas State Parks, Arkansas Heritage and Arkansas Tourism. Mike Mills serves as the cabinet secretary for the department.