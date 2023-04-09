Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure Roars onto the Las Vegas Strip tomorrow

Imagine Exhibitions once again takes Vegas-goers back in time, now with a dinosaur-filled experience at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas where both locals and tourists alike can get up-close-and-personal with larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs and the most fascinating, fan-favorite prehistoric inhabitants! Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure opens tomorrow, April 10, 2023, at Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s Las Vegas) on its lower level next to The Cabinet of Curiosities.

Older Slowing Travel Job Growth Signals Concern for US Peak Summer Season