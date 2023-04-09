Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure Roars onto the Las Vegas Strip tomorrow
Imagine Exhibitions once again takes Vegas-goers back in time, now with a dinosaur-filled experience at the new Horseshoe Las Vegas where both locals and tourists alike can get up-close-and-personal with larger-than-life animatronic dinosaurs and the most fascinating, fan-favorite prehistoric inhabitants! Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure opens tomorrow, April 10, 2023, at Horseshoe Las Vegas (formerly Bally’s Las Vegas) on its lower level next to The Cabinet of Curiosities.