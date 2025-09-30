Destination British Columbia Launches Two New Iconic Journeys

After Destination British Columbia (DBC) successfully rolled out Rainforest to Rockies and The Great Wilderness in 2024, two more Iconic journeys will now inspire the UK & Irish market - The Infinite Coast (TIC) and Valleys & Vineyards (V&V).

These two new Iconics are part of DBC’s “Invest in Iconics strategy”, a long-term global marketing strategy to encourage British and Irish travellers to venture off the beaten path in Canada’s most western province. Through geographic and seasonal diversification within DBC’s overarching Super, Natural British Columbia brand, each Iconic serves to reflect the dramatic landscapes and cultures found within the area it represents all supported through new themed itineraries that are marked globally.

The next stage of the strategy is to shine a light on why The Infinite Coast, along British Columbia’s rugged west coast, and Valleys & Vineyards, located in the plentiful southern valleys of the Okanagan region, are the next journeys that British & Irish travellers should not miss.

The Infinite Coast:

The Infinite Coast is an expedition through British Columbia’s dramatic shoreline along the Pacific Ocean, encompassing Vancouver Island, the Gulf Islands, Haida Gwaii, Great Bear Rainforest, Sunshine Coast and the North Coast. This is where ocean, mountains and forests converge, offering immersive experiences with marine life, coastal communities and diverse Indigenous cultures. This multi-faceted journey along the pacific edge of the province can be taken by boat, ferry, or sea plane to understand how these fascinating local lifestyles are shaped by nature.

ADVERTISEMENT

Highlights include storm watching in Tofino and Ucluelet along the western coastline of Vancouver Island, exploring the natural coastal scenery of countless inlets and fjords with Maple Leaf Adventures, spending time on the unique island of Haida Gwaii to hear about Haida’s history directly from the Elders, or cruising through the Inside Passage for a spectacular whale watching and wildlife viewing tour in the Great Bear Rainforest. Travel with BC Ferries from Port Hardy, on the Northern tip of Vancouver Island, past islands, fjords and coastal communities to the charming fishing town of Prince Rupert in Northern British Columbia (on Route 16 along The Great Wilderness). Explore the spectacular blooming Butchart Gardens in Victoria before hopping on a seaplane from Campbell River with Pacific Coastal Air to one of the remote Indigenous wilderness lodges scattered throughout the inlets. Those looking to extend their time can go on a multi-day kayaking trip in Desolation Sound with Powell River Sea Kayak or hike the Hut-to-Hut trail along the Sunshine Coast, all while participating in Indigenous cultural learning and ecotourism experiences.

Valleys & Vineyards:

Contrastingly, Valleys & Vineyards focuses on the generous land and lush valleys filled with volcanic soils that nourish renowned vineyards and create thriving agricultural communities in southern British Columbia. It is defined by the Okanagan and Similkameen valleys, home to rolling hills, fertile orchards and expansive lakes in the Okanagan and Osoyoos. One of the best ways to experience Valleys & Vineyards is to drive along Highway 3 (as seen here as part of the Rainforest to Rockies Iconic) from the artistic mining town of Hedley through delicious local farmer markets along the BC Bird Trail down to Osoyoos Wine County, home to the “Wine Capital of Canada” and Canada’s only desert.

Highlights include exploring Okanagan Lake to learn how this unique wine region, with more than 200 wineries, was carved from glaciers and ancient volcanoes. Visitors can do this when riding past lush vineyards and spectacular vistas made of lakes and canyons via the Kettle Valley Rail Trail, a trail network created from disused railway lines on foot or on a bike with Freedom Bike Shop. On route, learn about progressive vineyards adopting sustainable philosophies, and stop off at extraordinary wineries like Frind Estate Winery, North America’s only winery located on the beach, or disconnect at relaxing wellness spas like Sparkling Hill Resort & Spa. Those looking to extend their time can watch the salmon run at one the largest sockeye salmon runs in North America at Salute to the Sockeye, a three-week-long event that occurs every four years during the dominant year of the four-year cycle (the next event will be held in October 2026). Be immersed in the Okanagan (Syilx) Peoples’ culture and learn about their connection to the region at Okanagan Heritage Museum while exploring the unique desert landscape, and even sample Indigenous wine at wineries like Nk’Mip Cellars, the first Indigenous owned winery in North America.

For recommended itineraries and more information on The Infinite Coast and Valleys & Vineyards, please visit: www.supernaturalbc.com