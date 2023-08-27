Delta Sky Club’s new location on Newark’s Terminal A reflects city’s industrial past

Delta Sky Club is ready to welcome customers to its fifth and final new location of the year at Newark’s Terminal A, the airline’s new home. The stylish, 7,000-plus-square-foot space seats over 200 guests (an increase of 50 from the Terminal B Club) and includes elevated views of the newly built Terminal A and airfield.

The EWR Terminal A Club joins recently opened lounges in neighboring NYC airports: JFK’s T4-A Club, opened in July, and the largest Club in the system, opened last summer at LaGuardia on Delta’s new Terminal C facility. With the opening of the EWR Club, New York City-area customers can enjoy an upgraded lounge experience at the airport of their choice.

A uniquely open-air space, the EWR Terminal A Club features several acoustic systems designed to absorb the outside sounds of the airport so guests can enjoy a relaxing and social setting.

“This lounge is a true product of its environment – both in the airport and the surrounding Newark area,” said Claude Roussel, Vice President, Sky Clubs and Lounge Experience. “Our team has used thoughtful design touches to create a welcoming, relaxing space in the middle of a busy terminal. We can’t wait for Newark guests to discover this lounge for themselves and experience our signature Delta Sky Club hospitality.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lounge design takes inspiration from Newark’s contrasts: a rich green color palette (suitable for the “Garden State”) paired with the city’s historic importance as a manufacturing hub. Once known for its factories, leather tanneries and breweries, Newark’s history of industry is reflected in the Club’s warm leather textures and metallic finishes. The Club’s rigid architectural lines and rich colors merge with the soft, curving shapes representative of the landscape, reflecting a harmonious blend of the natural and the industrial.

Guests of the Terminal A Club can enjoy a drink from either the premium bar or the beverage station, as well as a buffet stocked with a seasonally inspired selection of fresh items. With four private all-gender restrooms and amenity zones for mobile work, socializing or simply relaxing with a pre-flight cocktail, this lounge is well-appointed to meet customers’ travel needs.

DELTA AT EWR

Beginning Aug. 23, Delta’s operations at EWR will move from Terminal B to the new Terminal A, opened at the beginning of the year.

Delta customers in Terminal A will enjoy more efficient check-in with updated technology and process improvements, including new kiosks equipped with self-tagging functionality for checked bags and a separate dedicated Sky Priority check-in area. The modernized terminal features larger gate areas with elevated furnishings suffused with natural light, as well as locally owned-and-operated concessions and retail options.

This fall, Delta will operate 29 peak-day departures from EWR to seven destinations: ATL, BOS, CVG, DTW, MSP, RDU, and SLC